​Dani Boyes and Neve Eddon on target as Whitby Hockey Club Ladies pegged back to draw at Darlington

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies were pegged back to a 2-2 draw at Darlington Ladies on Saturday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 11th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Dani Boyes hit the opener for Whitby at Darlington.

Darlington are a well drilled, experienced squad of ladies who pass the ball well around the pitch.

Whitby started the game strongly, running well on and off the ball and passing accurately.

Junior player Emily Charlesworth made her debut and made some punishing runs down the right wing and along with Georgina Stevenson the pair worked together to find Dani Boyes who scored for Whitby.

Neve Eddon scored the second goal for Whitby at Darlington

Darlington used their power to send the ball straight back to our half of the pitch and made a counter attack to equalise.

Nicola Kent had a fantastic game in centre midfield, finding space to pass the ball for the wingers to run onto.

Neve Eddon made a great run to the baseline where she took a reverse strike to the goal to put Whitby 2-1 up at half-time.

In the second half Whitby fought hard and dug deep, but the squad had a few unfortunate wide balls and missed several short corners. Darlington levelled.

This was a great game of hockey and both teams enjoyed the game.

Whitby play Gateshead on Saturday and Newcastle University on Sunday.

