Dani Halley sparkles as Whitby Ladies win 5-2 at Medics, Danby lose at home to Hartlepool

Chloe Orrel (far right) scores Danby's goal. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Whitby won 4-2 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Saturday’s game started with Whitby taking a lot of the possession and winning balls.

In the first 10 minutes Lisette Vincent-Jones received a great ball from Michelle Paling and she was able to fire the first goal in the net for Whitby.

Katie Hodgson in action for the hosts Danby.

The half-time score finished at 1-0 but Medics were hungry for a goal.

Coach Marcus Coates had a switch around of the formation so Whitby went out in the second half with a stronger defence.

It wasn’t long before the Medics equalised, meaning Whitby had to up their game.

Whitby didn’t allow the Medics any room, Anya Legg was putting great pressure on the left wing along with Natasha Hill and Jess Hogarth.

Erin Hodgson on the ball for Danby.

Dani Halley found some great space in the centre of the pitch and was able to put Whitby back in the lead.

This didn’t stay that way for long, Medics soon equalised the game once more.

Despite the hail, snow and rain Whitby Ladies kept battling, the whole squad worked hard. Dani Halley with the support of Zara Noble was able to bag Whitby another great goal.

Whitby were now outrunning the Medics, the ladies were giving everything they had.

Mother daughter duo Danielle Braithwaite and Jo Braithwaite worked well together to score the fourth goal for Whitby.

To secure the win and the final score of 5-2 Danielle Halley fired the final goal of the match into the back of the net.

It was a great game, both teams were fighting for the ball and Whitby Ladies were delighted to bag the win.

Players of the match went to Danielle Halley for her outstanding goals but also an award for effort went to Natasha Hill and Zara Noble.

On Saturday Danby Ladies were at home to Hartlepool, the game started off quickly and the ball was travelling end to end, after conceding an early short corner Hartlepool soon took the lead.

Danby continued battling and with Erin Hodgson skilfully passing the Hartlepool players chances were being created.

The game was end-to-end and both teams were creating chances, with some solid defending from Christine Tarrant who was keeping the Hartlepool strikers out the score at half time stayed at 1-0 to the visiting team.

The hosts started the second half with confidence and with some lovely link up play from Kath Hogarth and Kate Charters Danby were creating chances in the away team’s D.

Danby battled continuously throughout the game for the break to level the scoring however with a quick break from Hartlepool they managed to score another.

In the final few minutes Danby’s top goalscorer from last season Chloe Orrell managed to beat the Hartlepool keeper making the final score 2-1.

Player of the match was awarded to Orrell for some great creative and confident play.