Daniel Bateson and Rebecca Dent lead the way for Scarborough AC at Guisborough Moors Fell Race

Scarborough AC runners line up at the Guisborough Moors Fell Race

The race consisted of a 12.5 mile course with 2,600 feet of climb.

The first overall finisher for the club was Daniel Bateson, who was seventh male overall and second over-40.

He was followed by Matt Jones who made a notable league debut in 13th and first Over-45 and Darryl Koekemoer 17th.

Ian Spence closed in to seal the first team position in 25th.

The club’s female team was led home by Rebecca Dent, who finished 3rd female overall. She was followed home by Amber Botham in 16th and Lisa Baker in 35th who completed the fourth-placed Female team.

Sally Kingscott backed up the team in 42nd.

The club men were able to score a second team that was placed seventh.

The team was headed by Paul Lawton in 38th. He was followed by Glyn Hewitt 53rd, Ian Beaver 35th, and Dale Hepples 68th.

The teams were backed up by Andrew Robertson 72rd and Neil Scruton 76th and first Over 75.

Jackson Smith was the club’s sole entrant at the Ribble Valley 10-kilometre Road Race, which incorporated the North of England 10-kilometre Championship after being granted a late entry after his time as the runner up in the Yorkshire Coast 10-kilometre race.

At Ribble Valley, which was held two days before his 18th birthday, he had to settle for 28th Junior in a top-class race at which the top 10 finishers ran under 30 minutes.

However, his previous time at the Leeds Abbey Dash resulted in a 10th place ranking in the Under-20 Yorkshire Region List for 2022.

Three SAC members competed in the annual Filey 5-kilometre Beach Race, that attracted a record 250 competitors.

Duncan Smart led the trio and finished ninth overall 21.25 and was followed by Paul Thompson who was 17th in 23.03.

Sarah Noble finished 25th overall and third female in 24.21.

On New Year’s Eve, eight SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Duncan Smart was the first finisher for the club in 11th overall of 113.and 3rd over-50.

Other male results: M. Rutt 22nd, J. Waite 1st 11-14, D. Lester 9th Over-50.

Louise Tomlinson was the first club female in 35th of 65 and eighth Over-45.

Other female results: A. Metcalfe 5th Over-60, L.Lester 8th Over-45, N. Edmund 9th Over-45.

At Cannock Parkrun, Sam Forbes was 30th overall of 235, at Oldham Kevin Hutching was seventh Over-55, at Cheltenham Suzanne Villiers was fourth Over-60, and at Millhouse Dale Hepples was fourth Over-45 and Fay Hethershaw was second Over-50.