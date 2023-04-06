Daniel Bateson leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Blakey Blitz Fell Race

Scarborough AC runners at the Blakey Blitz Fell Race

The revised course consisted of a very muddy 10 miles with over 2,000 feet of climb, that was based at and around the famous Lion Inn, which is located at the highest point of the North Yorkshire Moors, writes Mick Thompson.

Daniel Bateson led the club’s members after finishing 3rd overall of 139 and the 2nd Over-40.

He was followed by; Paul Lawton 9th, Ian Spence 14th and Matt Machouki who closed in for the men’s team that was 2nd after finishes 36th. The team was backed up; Ian Beaver 43rd Andrew Robertson 76th and Neil Scruton 78th and 1st Over-75.

David Field impressed at the London Landmarks Half Marathon.

The women’s team was led once again by Rhona Marshall who was 7th female overall and 2nd Over-40.

She was followed by Sue Haslam who was 10th female and 1st Over-65. Lisa Baker closed in for the team which was placed 5th after finishes 38th.

Two club members competed in London Landmarks Half Marathon. which included many iconic landmarks such as the Westminster Bridge in Central London.

Club Chairman David Field finished well up the field of 17,248 finishers, in 97.54 which was close to a PB despite being hampered when overtaking slower runners on some narrow streets in the City area, but was able to finish in 1,394th and 17th Over-55.

Karen Rawlinson who made both an event and club debut, finished in 2 hours 25 minutes and notably ahead of over 4,000 females.

Twenty-four SAC members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

The first home for the club was Darryl Koekemoer who finished in 13th overall of 146 and 3rd Over-40.

The club’s females were led once again by Anna Giddings who was 2nd female overall of 67 with a PB. She was followed by the next three females overall, namely Sarah Noble 3rd, Hester Butterworth 4th and 1st Over-50, Claire O’Neil 5th and 1st Over-45.

Other male results; R.Glover 5th Over-45 with a PB, T. Carrington 24th, J. Waite 1st 11-14, M.Pepworth 2nd Over-55,, M.Rutt 28th, A.Padgham 39th, P. Shepherdson 6th Over-50, R.Hyde 10th Over-50, H. Whitehouse 1st Over-70, H.Forkin 2nd Over-75, M.Padgham 4th Over-65.

Other female results: J. Graves 1st Over-55, M.D’Eath 3rd Over-50, M. Padgham 3rd Over-60, L.Koekemoer 30th, A. Metcalf 5th Over-60, M. Pepworth 5th Over-50, S, Villiers 7th Over-60, N. Edmond 5th Over-55.

Helpers: Jacob Waite and Nikki Edmond.

Five club members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Linda Hinchliffe led the quintet after finishing 25th female overall and 4th Over-50.

She was followed by a trio of Over-70s namely, Lesley Bayes 2nd, Mary Slater 5th and Pat Keenan 6th.

Alan Keenan was 2nd Over-75.

At the Whitby Cinder Track Parkrun, Sarah Marshall was 12th female of 57 and 2nd Over-55, Olive Bannister was 1st Over-65.

Robert Preston came close to his 10th first place at the Dalby Forest Parkrun after finishing second overall of 110.