Daniel Bateson leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Cod Beck Canter

Paul Beck was in food form at the Cod Beck Canter.

Seven Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the eighth round of the Esk Valley Fell Club’s Winter Series Races, which was the Cod Beck Canter held around Ingleby Cross.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The course consisted of 16 kilometres with 573 metres of climb.

The first finisher for the club was Daniel Bateson who was third overall of 171 and first Over-40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was followed by Paul Lawton 11th, Matt Jones 13th and Robert Preston who completed the Men’s winning team in 14th and second O45.

The club’s female runners were led by Rhona Marshall who was third Female Overall of 57 and second O40.

She was followed by Sue Haslam 16th and first O70 and Marianne Boreheim 23rd and third O50.