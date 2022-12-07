Daniel Bateson leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Eskdale Eureka Fell race

The Scarborough Athletic Club runners line up at the Eskdale Eureka Fell Race

This is the third round of the Esk Valley Fell Club’s Winter series of races, which was based at and around the North Yorkshire Moors village of Castleton, and consisted of an 8.7-mile course with 1,391 feet of climb, writes Mick Thompson.

Daniel Bateson led the club members after finishing second overall and first Over-40 finisher.

He was followed by; Darryl Koekemoer 12th male, Ian Spence 21st and Glynn Hewitt who closed in for the team that finished second of the eight male teams in 45th.

The team was backed up by; Ian Beaver 43rd, Andrew Robertson 60th and Neil Scruton 70th and 1st Over-75.

Sue Haslam led the club females in 12th female overall, most notably 1st Over-65 and led the team to third place of six female teams.

The team was completed by Lisa Baker 27th and Julie Clayton 28th and 3rd Over-55.

Ten SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Megan Lewis was the club’s first finisher overall of 93 on Saturday and first female of 37, Jacob Waite followed in 22nd overall and second 11-14.

Other female results: H. Butterworth 1st Over-50, M. D’eath 5th O50, S. Villiers 3rd O60, L. Lester 3rd O45, C. Bilton 5th O45.

Other male results: D. Lester 1st O50, M. Bates 1st O70, M. Padgham 1st O65.

Six club members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun.

Harry Whitehouse was first for the club in 79th overall of 144, and the first Over-70.

Pauline Elliott led the club’s females and was overall in 23rd of 66 females and second Over-45.

The club’s three Over-70s finished as follows; 1st L.Bayes, 2nd M. Slater 3rd and Pat Keenan 4th of the increasing number in this age group.

L. Hinchliffe was fifth club finisher and fifth Over-50.

Davd Fox was the only club member at the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun, he finished 51st overall of 98 and 1st Over-75.

At Cardiff Parkrun, Sharon Houghton was 61st of 89 females and 2nd Over-65.

At York Parkrun, Gail Branard was 127th of a large female entry of 190 and 5th Over-55

