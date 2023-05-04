Daniel Bateson leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Yorkshire 3 Peaks Fell Race

Daniel Bateson led the way at the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Fell Race.

The first finisher for the club was Daniel Bateson who was 51st male and 14th Over-40 in 3 hours 42 minutes, writes Mick Thompson.

Rhona Marshall was 13th female and 4th Over-40 in 4 hours 7 minutes and was followed by Nikki Carr Walls who was 26th female in 4 hours 43.

Ian Beaver and Matt Jones both made a notable event debut, with Ian finishing in 4 hours 45, and Matt in 5 hours 4 minutes.

Rhona Marshall at the Yorkshire 3 Peaks race.

A total of 129 competitors failed to finish inside the time limits.

With many conflicting events, just six club members competed in the 12th and final race of the Esk Valley Club Winter Series races.

Daniel Bateson finished 1st Overall of 157 and 1st Over-40 and ended the season in first place in both categories.

He was followed by Paul Lawton in 10th, Matt Jones 14th and Ian Spence in 29th closed in for the winning team that was also the winning team for the series.

Megan Lewis shone at the Club Summer Handicap Series opener.

Sue Haslam finished 8th female overall and 1st Over-65 for this race and the series, she was followed by Lisa Baker with 42nd which enabled a team score of 7th with just two scorers.

The women’s team ended the season as overall winners, and Rhona Marshall the 1st Female and 1st Over-40 to complete a winning team and athlete double for the Winter Series.

Jennie Kettlewell became the club’s third female to compete in an ultra-race this year so far, at the Isle of Wight Ultra Marathon Challenge event at which she competed in the full continuous 106-Kilometre race, which she completed in 22 hours 52 minutes.

The race included miles of muddy trails and many steep hills and resulted in 176 of 635 starters failing to complete the course! Jennie hung on very well to finish 48th female of 161 finishers and 193 of 459 overall to finish inside the cut-off.

Mark and Brenda May competed in the latest New Marske Coast Road 5-kilomtre Road Race.

Mark finished in 51st overall of 103 in 21.11 and Brenda was 2nd Over-55 in 29.45.

Fifty-two club members competed in the first race of the Club Summer Handicap Series, which was over an approximate 5K course, from the Scarborough Rugby Club and along the disused Railway Line to Burniston and return.

The inaugural winner on Handicap was Andy Doody who was followed by Adrian Atkinson and David Field.

The fastest female was Megan Lewis. Anna Giddings and Sue Haslam were 2nd and 3rd fastest.

The fastest male was Mark Thomas. Jamie Ward and Robert Preston were 2nd and 3rd fastest.

Thirty club members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun event at Wykeham.

The course had dried out well after recent muddy conditions and in in addition to calm and dry weather helped eight Scarborough AC members achieve Personal Best (PB) times.

The first overall for the club was once again Duncan Smart who was 7th overall of 174 and 2nd Over-50.

Sarah Noble headed the club’s females after finishing 3rd Female Overall of 80 and with a PB.

Other Male Results; M. May 2nd Over-55, C. Bourne 7th Over-50 with a PB, M. Rutt 24th, J. Hopper 25th with a PB, J.Waite 1st 11-14, M. Pepworth 3rd Over-55 with a PB, D. Lester 8th Over-50, A. Padgham 36th, M. Westlund 40th, P. Barnard 10th Over-55, R. Hyde12th Over-50, J. Walker 68th, H. Forkin 1st Over-75, M. Padgham 3rd Over-65, R. Aghanian 5th Over-65 , M. Thompson 1st Over-80.

Other Female Results; H. Butterworth 1st Over-50 with a PB, L. Bourne 2nd Over-50 with a PB, C. Waite 1st Junior 10 years, J. Miller 6th Over-50 with a PB, G. Glegg 2nd Over-60 with a PB, M. Death 7th Over-50, M. Padgham 3rd Over-60, R. Dent 37th, L. Lester 5th Over-45 with a PB, B. May 4th Over-55, S. Villiers 4th Over-60, J.Webb 9th Over-60.

Helpers; Robert Glebb, Martin Pepworth, Jacob Waite, Julia Webb.

Six club members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

The first overall for the club was Maurice Bates in 71st male of 122 and 1st Over-70.

Pauline Elliott led the club’s female in 10th Over-50. Lesley Bayes led a trio of Over-70s in 2nd, Mary Slater and Pat Keenan were 3rd and 4th.

Alan Keenan was 1st Over-75.

At the Dalby Forest Parkrun, Robert Preston was fourth overall of 129, while at Endcliffe Sheffield Parkrun, Giulia Wilkins was 35th overall of 252 and 5th Over-45.

At Oldham Parkrun, Kevin Hutchings was 5th Over-55, and at Rother Valley Parkrun, Darren Marshall was 54th overall of 188 males and 2nd Over-60. Sarah Marshall was 41st overall of 159 females and 3rd Over-55.