Danielle Walker shines in 4-1 win for Whitby Hockey Club Ladies at Newcastle Medics

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 07:00 BST
Lisette Lane netted the fourth goal in Whitby Ladies' 4-1 win at Newcastle Medics. Photo by Brian Murfieldplaceholder image
Lisette Lane netted the fourth goal in Whitby Ladies' 4-1 win at Newcastle Medics. Photo by Brian Murfield
​Whitby Hockey Club Ladies won 4-1 at Newcastle Medics on Saturday.

​Both teams started the game passing well with plenty of back and forth play up and down the pitch.

Whitby were making use of the full width of the pitch switching where necessary with the ball being distributed well by Danielle Walker and Natasha Hill from the defensive area and keeper Kirsty Dixon protecting the goal when she needed to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Within 10 minutes Em Webster put Whitby in front. Zara Noble and Natasha Kent helped to maintain attacking pressure from the centre of pitch for the remainder of the first half but the team weren’t able to break down the Medics defence again before half-time.

Em Webster scored the first two goals for Whitby Ladies. Photo by Brian Murfield.placeholder image
Em Webster scored the first two goals for Whitby Ladies. Photo by Brian Murfield.

The second half started much like the first and within minutes Webster had found the back of the goal again.

Abbie Dixon, Neve Eddon, Georgie Stevenson and Nicola Kent kept the pressure on the Medics defence but it was a fantastic half-pitch run and shot from Lisette Lane that took the ladies to 3-0.

Dani Russell and Amber Jenkins ran tirelessly in the middle of the pitch helping to create further scoring opportunities but Medics pulled a goal back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liv Coates, who played excellently, helped create chances for Whitby, who then made it 4-1 through Samantha Wright after a solid pass from Jess Hogarth-Hammill from the top of the attacking D.

Walker was awarded player of the match for cool defending and effective ball distribution.

Whitby have their final game of the season at home on Saturday, all spectators are welcome.

Related topics:Whitby
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice