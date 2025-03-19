Danielle Walker shines in 4-1 win for Whitby Hockey Club Ladies at Newcastle Medics

Lisette Lane netted the fourth goal in Whitby Ladies' 4-1 win at Newcastle Medics. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Whitby Hockey Club Ladies won 4-1 at Newcastle Medics on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Both teams started the game passing well with plenty of back and forth play up and down the pitch.

Whitby were making use of the full width of the pitch switching where necessary with the ball being distributed well by Danielle Walker and Natasha Hill from the defensive area and keeper Kirsty Dixon protecting the goal when she needed to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within 10 minutes Em Webster put Whitby in front. Zara Noble and Natasha Kent helped to maintain attacking pressure from the centre of pitch for the remainder of the first half but the team weren’t able to break down the Medics defence again before half-time.

Em Webster scored the first two goals for Whitby Ladies. Photo by Brian Murfield.

The second half started much like the first and within minutes Webster had found the back of the goal again.

Abbie Dixon, Neve Eddon, Georgie Stevenson and Nicola Kent kept the pressure on the Medics defence but it was a fantastic half-pitch run and shot from Lisette Lane that took the ladies to 3-0.

Dani Russell and Amber Jenkins ran tirelessly in the middle of the pitch helping to create further scoring opportunities but Medics pulled a goal back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liv Coates, who played excellently, helped create chances for Whitby, who then made it 4-1 through Samantha Wright after a solid pass from Jess Hogarth-Hammill from the top of the attacking D.

Walker was awarded player of the match for cool defending and effective ball distribution.

Whitby have their final game of the season at home on Saturday, all spectators are welcome.