Danny Brunton leads the way for Bridlington Road Runners at London Marathon

The Bridlington Road Runners juniors athletes hit top form at the track meeting at the Costello Stadium in Hull.

Brid’s Tom Mullen, Danny Brunton, Chris Price, Greg Miller, Simon Ellerker and Amy Hall all crossed the line at the event, writes Tom Fynn.

Brunton put in a great time to be first Brid runner home, Mullen followed in just over three hours. Everyone should be very proud of their efforts.

Results: Danny Brunton 2:45:40, Tom Mullen 3:01:58, Simon Ellerker 3:58.06, Amy Hall 4:24.53, Chris Price 4.36:14, Greg Miller 4.48.57.

Superb performances from the girls led the way for spring success for the BRR junior section in a track and field meet at Costello Stadium in Hull.

Oceane Price leapt to a PB and gold medal with 3.29 metre long jump and a season best 600m saw the in-form youngster medal again in the U11 competition.

Alfie Verner's eye-catching performances saw the nine-year-old more than a match for U11 boys rivals with a second place finish in his heat leading to bronze overall in the 150m and excellent 600m and 75m performance in his debut track event.

Brooke Adams also made her track debut with strong performances in the 75m and 150m and Howler throw alongside fellow junior Lily Choat who achieved a PB with the the vortex javelin.

Kyra Leary led throughout her 70m hurdles race to take the U13 top spot and Teddy Imeson led the BRR U13 boys to PB performances in their 1200m race with Tyler Choat following him in, finishing in sixth and eighth respectively.

U13 athlete Maelys Price put in a very determined 800m PB performance in a very strong field with a time of 3.14.61. Hope Adams also put in her strongest performance in the U13 150m.

Erin Gummerson represented the junior section superbly in the 17+ 3000m with a PB and U15 Rebecca Addison ran both the 100m and 200m with a 32.12 PB in the latter. Daniel Imeson's Javelin 16.56m performance secured the gold medal in the U15 event.