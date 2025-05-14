Darryl and Anna lead the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Beverley 10K

Scarborough Athletic Club runners line up at the Beverley 10K road race.

A total of 44 Scarborough Athletic Club members, 17 men and 27 women, competed in the annual Beverley 10K Road Race.

Darryl Koekemoer was the club’s first finisher in 44th overall of 1743 in 37.11, while Anna Giddings led the club’s females with 24th female overall of 726 in 43.57, writes Mick Thompson.

Other Male Results: G. Hewitt 39.43, C. Brown 39.53, A. Gough 40.40, D. Hepples 41.33, A. Padgham 43.16, K.Smith 44.13, A. Davies 45.32, R. Glover 47.54, M. Bowes 48.02, D. Field 49.53, S. Forbes 52.02, C. Allen 52.46, M. Whiteley 57.17, A. Doody 71.49, M. Padgham 79.16, R. Aghanian 82.19.

Other Female Results: N. Kidd 45.01 PB, F. Hethershaw 46.29, S.Noble 48.23, C. Shardlow 50.27, H. Butterworth 51.49, N. Doody 53.00, C.Sherwood 54.04, F. Debenham 55.07, C. Metcalf 59.10, J.Webb 59.37, M. Padgham 59.49, J. Miller 59.56, A. Kitto 59.57, C. Bilton 60.24, H. Carey 60.59, S.Field 62.15, B. Amos 63.06, M. D’Eath 63.29, S. Villiers 64.33, J.Fish 65.54, K. Rawlinson 65.11, S. Sayers 65.57, D. Anderson 68.42, A. Aghanian 81.32 PB.

Scarborough AC runners at the Fox and Hounds Fell Race.

Seven SAC members competed in the Fox and Hounds Fell Race, the first fixture of the Esk Valley Fell Club’s Summer Series of races, that was held at Kilburn Forest and consisted of a 15K course with 580m of climb.

Paul Lawton led the SAC members after finishing third Male overall of 85.

He was followed by Matt Jones in fourth and first Over-45 and Robbie Preston ninth but four scorers were required for a team score.

The club females, with three to score for a team result, were led by Katy Dannerolle with 10th and second Over-50.

Victoria Lockey, with her dogs Dasher and Forest, earned a second place at the Canix Furnations for England at Shipley Country Park.

She was followed by Rhona Marshall in 12th Overall of 58 and third Over-40. Sue Haslam, 13th and first Over-70, closed in for the team which placed third.

Julie Clayton backed up with 19th and first Over-60.

On May 3 and 4, Victoria Lockey raced two of her dogs Dasher and Forest as a two-dog team at the Canix Furnations for Team England Canicross in the 2XF class (Extreme Female) at Shipley Country Park.

The race was comprised of two 5K races over the two days, with the results using the combined time these two races. The course itself was a mixture of undulating hilly grass trails, forest tracks and technical woodland sections whilst Saturday’s heat made it a difficult run, but Victoria managed to secure an overnight lead in first place by less than a second.

Saturday’s slower run meant the seeded time for Sunday was further back than usual, resulting in having to navigate round other competitors with humans attached to dogs safely before being able to settle into the race properly.

Despite a faster run on Sunday, it was just not quick enough to hold one to the lead, and Victoria and her two dogs finished the weekend in second place.

Team results for the weekend were 1st England, 2nd Scotland, 3rd Wales.

Two of the club’s veteran runners, both aged 59, braved the prevailing hot weather conditions at the Leeds Run for All Marathon.

They both used their previous marathon experience to complete the marathon distance. Tony Rawling completed his eighth marathon in 5.31.12 and Kevin Hutchings his fourth in 5.28.49.

Complete SAC results for Kirkbymoorside 10K

Male: C. Andrews 38.33 PB, A.Kaufman 41.17, M.May 2nd Over-60 45.48, A. Southwick 46.25, M. Bowes 47.52 PB, M. Pepworth 53.44, D.Fox 3rd Over-70 58.04, K. Pritchard 68.51.

Female: M. Padgham 59.13, J.Webb 59.24, M. Hutchinson 61.02 PB, C. Bilton 61.03, L. Hinchliffe 62.48, L. Watson 68.51, M. Pepworth 98.42.

Sarah Chadwick was 16th Female overall of 79 in the Amsterdam parkrun.

Twenty-two SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was 16-year-old Alfie Carr who headed 246 and achieved a Personal Best (PB ) time.

He was closely followed by his mother Nikki Carr Walls who was first Female overall of 110

Other Male Results; J. Sharp 9th, with a PB, D. Hepples 2nd Over-45, M.Pepworth 2nd Over-55, M. Rutt 31st, C.Brown 5th Over-50, A. Gough 5th Over-40, A. Padgham 64th, P. Shepherdson 8th Over-50, K. Cousins 14th Over-50, M. Padgham 10th Over-65.

Other Female Results; N. Kidd 2nd Over-40, V. O’Neil 1st Over-45, K. Rawlinson 8th Over-50, E. Fordyce 10th Over-55, S.Shepherdson 10th Over-50, T.Mace 13th Over-55, L. Bayes 1st Over-70, M.Pepworth 14th Over-55, C. Bilton 8th Over-45, S. Villiers 13th Over-60.

Helpers; Clive Allen, Carey Bilton, David and Susan Bond, Robert Glover, Julie Hudson, Helen Layton, Martin Pepworth, Suzanne Villiers, Chris and Jacob Waite

Robert Preston was first overall at the Dalby Forest Parkrun for the 15th time and headed 208 this time.

Bridget Macedonski was the club’s first female with third overall and first Over-60.

Other Results; David Fox 1st Over-70, Pete Northedge 2nd Over-75, Jayne Graves 2nd Over-60, Angela Jordan 5th Over-55, Michael Webster 6th Over-60, Simon Valente 8th Over 65.

Sewerby: David Field 10th Over-60, Claire O’Neil 3rd Over-45, Mary Slater 1st Over-75.

Whitby: Mark May 2nd Over-60, Brenda May 2nd Over-60, Harry Whitehouse 1st Over-75.

Will Anderson set a new club record time for a parkrun with a personal PB time of 15.41 at Battersea Park after heading 1124 runners.

At Mansfield parkrun, Linda Hinchliffe was third Over-50 and Patricia Keenan second Over-70.

Nottingham, Clifton: Holly Shepherdson 19th Female overall of 44.

Nottingham, Woolaton: David Tomlinson 15th Over-55.

Woolacombe: Roger Hyde 14th Over-55.

Bishop Auckland: Robert Powell first Over-55.

Keswick: Gillian Metcalfe 128th Female overall of 160.