Dave and Liz earn age-group success for Scarborough Athletic Club at Kirkbymoorside 10K race

The Scarborough Athletic Club runners line up at the East Yorkshire Half Marathon at Burton Constable

Dave Shipley was first to finish for the club in 116th overall of 316 and third Over-65 in 50.55. He was followed by Pascal Dannerolle in 57.21 on his event debut.

Hiede Coates led the club’s females in 59.51, and was followed by debutants Julia Webb, 59.53, and Linda Hindhaugh, with 63.34. Liz Raper was the third O70 in 74.18.

Nine club members competed in the inaugural East Yorkshire Half Marathon.

Paul Thompson was 11th and 3rd Over-60 for the third time this year at a Hardmoors event in 107.52

Sean Kelly finished 10th overall of 291 in 84.13. He was followed by Neil Scruton, who achieved the club’s best age group result with first O75 after a most notable time of 100.32.

Jean Fish achieved the club’s best female age group result with second O60 137.44.

Other club results; Adrian Atkinson 112.39, Nicola Doody 112.41, Andrew Doody 129.59, Melanie D’Eath 130.01, S. Cunningham 136.09, Linda Hinchliffe 137.47.

Two club members competed in the latest Hardmoors 10-kilometre Trail Race series which was held around Wainstones over 9.5 miles with 1,600 feet of ascent.

Paul Thompson was 11th and 3rd Over-60 in 107.52

Andy Southwick finished sixth overall of 67 in 94.26. Paul Thompson was 11th and the first O60, for the third time this year at a Hardmoors event, in 107.52.

Thirty-three club members ran North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun at Wykeham.

Andrew Hopper was the first overall for the club after finishing fourth overall and first O50 in a PB time.

Hannah Mainprize let the club’s females after finishing first female overall of 88.

Other male results; D.Smart 3rd Over-50, A, Carr 1st 11-14with a PB, J. Waite 2nd 11-14, C.Waite 4th Over-40, Glover 4th Over-45, T.Carrington 35th,M.Pepworth 7th Over-55, C.Clayton 8th Over-55, D.Lester 12th Over-50, P.Shepherdson 15th Over-50 with a PB, P.Barnard 13th Over-55, R.Grainger 16th Over 50, R.Hyde 19th Over-50. R. Broadley 2nd Over-70, H.Forkin1st Over-75,R.Powell 20th Over-50 with a PB.

Other female results; Nikki Carr Walls 2nd with a PB. R. Dent 5th, G. Wilkins 1st Over-45, M Padgham 2nd Over-60, J. Clayton 5th Over-55, C. Waite 1st Junior 10 Years, S. Vaughan 6th Over-40, L. Lester 6th Over-45, C. Bilton 7th Over-45, E. Waite 12th Over-40 with a PB, J.Hudson 6th Over 60 with a PB, S.Houghton 2nd Over-65, S. Carr 7th O 7th Over-60, F.Carr 5th 11-14, H. Casey 8th Over-60

Helpers; Hilary Casey, Melanie D’Eath, M.Pepworth, Martin Pepworth, Chloe Waite, Chris Waite, Jacob Waite, Ellie Waite.

Five club members took part in the Whitby Cinder Track Parkrun.

Mark May was the first finisher for the club in 12th overall of 123 and first O55. Hester Butterworth was second female of 58 and second O50.with a PB.

Jayne Graves was first O55 in a PB and Brenda May also achieved a PB and second O55. Avril Metcalf was second O60.

The regular five club members who tackle Sewerby Parkruns, were in action again, Lesley Bayes finishing first for the club in 74th female overall of 136 and first O70.

Linda Hinchliffe was 12th O50, ahead of Pat Keenan 4th O70 and Mary Slater 5th O70. Alan Keenan was 2nd O75.

At the Dalby Forest Parkrun, Robert Preston was third overall of 151, Gail Barnard finished 24th female of 72 and fifth O55 and Harry Whitehouse was second O70.

