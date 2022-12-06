Dave Hambley snaps up midweek WSAA League double
The conditions for the latest Wednesday evening Whitby Sea Anglers Association match, staged on November 30, were far from favourable, yet again.
This was reflected with only 11 fishing in the midweek match.
Sea state EastNorthEasterly close to shore swell 1ft, with some colour.
A very cold Southerly breeze [a frost by morning], for the best part full cloud cover.
A red aurora alert was issued around 19.30hrs, but there was no real chance of witnessing any light show on Wednesday.
Both Dave Perrett, of Whitby, and Guisborough-based angler Dave Ward had to fish, as it was the WSAA League’s Singles Knockouts Final.
Most spent the match watching a motionless rod tip, not even bites from undersized fish nee bait robbers.
And as yet no whitings on the local beaches which would have provided some entertainment!
At the weigh-in seven members were successful, their meagre catch - seven codlings, two billets, two flounders (returned alive), and a rockling graced the scales.
Man of the Match Dave Hambley, Staithes won both Heaviest Bag of Fish 4 lb 6 oz (2), his fifth win of the season, and Heaviest Fish 3 lb 15½ oz, his sixth win in that category.
Well done on such a hard night.
Dave Ward - 2 lb 00 oz (3) beat Dave Perrett - 1 lb 01 oz (1) to become the Whitby Sea Anglers Association Singles Knockout Champion 2022 - 2023.