Dave Hambley with Wednesday's Heaviest Fish 3 lb 15½ oz

This was reflected with only 11 fishing in the midweek match.

Sea state EastNorthEasterly close to shore swell 1ft, with some colour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very cold Southerly breeze [a frost by morning], for the best part full cloud cover.

A red aurora alert was issued around 19.30hrs, but there was no real chance of witnessing any light show on Wednesday.

Both Dave Perrett, of Whitby, and Guisborough-based angler Dave Ward had to fish, as it was the WSAA League’s Singles Knockouts Final.

Most spent the match watching a motionless rod tip, not even bites from undersized fish nee bait robbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as yet no whitings on the local beaches which would have provided some entertainment!

At the weigh-in seven members were successful, their meagre catch - seven codlings, two billets, two flounders (returned alive), and a rockling graced the scales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the Match Dave Hambley, Staithes won both Heaviest Bag of Fish 4 lb 6 oz (2), his fifth win of the season, and Heaviest Fish 3 lb 15½ oz, his sixth win in that category.

Well done on such a hard night.

Advertisement Hide Ad