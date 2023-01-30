Dave Hambley’s solo spragg helps him net midweek Whitby Sea Angling League honours

Dave Hambley scooped the Heaviest Bag of Fish and Heaviest Fish from Wednesday

A growing North Westerly sea state 1ft, more blash than swell sets at the start of the three-hour evening match, writes Peter Horbury.

Growing seas are not to everyones liking but the same conditions for all, just 10 members fishing, catch forecast was low.

Crystal clear water, clear skies and a small waxing crescent moon turned orange and fell below the horizon mid match.

A scratching match, piers and beaches were fished for a weigh-in but the wind was strong and cold.

That North Westerly wind steadily increased in strength, and the swells became more defined by match end.

The wind hampered casting, and bite detection, for those marks facing the wind, members got cold very quickly with a number throwing in the towel before time.

Sheltering from the wind, the scales had been set up in the Fleece yard.

Upon his turn at the scales, ever the comedian Dave Hambley, Staithes, announced “Just the one” as he reached into his fish bag and slid a fine spragg of 7lb 7½oz in the weigh pan.

This saw Hambley win both Man of the Match and Heaviest Fish of the night.

Results:- 13 lb 09 oz (Av 1 lb 15 oz)

1st - Dave Hambley - 1 spragg 7 lb 08 oz

2nd - Dave Perrett - 1 codling 2 lb 09 oz

3rd - Dave Ward - 4 dabs 2 lb 00 oz