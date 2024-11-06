Jason Ebison with his Heaviest Fish 6 lb 3½ oz (Wednesday) and Heaviest Fish 5 lb 6oz (Sunday). Photo by Peter Horbury

​This week saw two ‘double-figure bags of fish’ as Whitby Sea Anglers Assocation League matches continued on Wednesday and Sunday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first of these bags came from from Dave Perrett, Whitby, on Wednesday night, 10lb 1oz (6), writes Peter Horbury.

High pressure, light SSWesterly winds 6mph, Northerly ground swell 2-3ft, plenty of colour for the evening’s three-hour match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fishing down and over LWater a chance to fish the tangle beds and gulleys.

Jason Ebison with his Heaviest Fish of 5 lb 06 oz. PHOTO BY PETER HORBURY

A queue at the scales as eight of the 12, who fished waited their turn to weigh-in, overall 17 codlings, 10 rocklings and one Lesser Spotted Dogfish (LSD) for 49lb.

Heaviest Fish of the night fell to Jason Ebison, Whitby 6lb 3½oz, just an ounce short of winning the Monthly Sweepstake!

October’s catch: 111 codlings, 42 rocklings, nine billets, two bleggs, two LSDs, and one bass for 271lb 5oz - Average of 1lb 10oz.

October’s Monthly Sweepstake winners:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heaviest bag of Fish - Brian Harland - 12lb 4oz (4) - 13th Oct.

Heaviest Fish - Dave Hambley - 6lb 4½oz - 16th Oct.

On Sunday night the second ‘double-figure’ bag was from Ebison 13lb 12oz (5), who has found his form.

Gentle SSEasterly breeze 6mph, 9°C, and full cloud cover for the first match in November.

The long distance Northerly ground swell from Wednesday was all but gone, just lines in the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Water was still thick with colour, however catch forecast was low, a discombobulated tide, all ebb, neither high nor low water.

At the scales nine of the 13 (plus one junior) had a weigh-in - 23 codlings, 6 rocklings, one billet, and two LSDs - 52lb 5oz. Ebison also had the Heaviest Fish of the night 5lb 6oz.

These weights set the bar for the Monthly Sweeps. The next best codling 4lb 14½oz from Dave Hambley, Staithes.

Leaderboard

1st - Brian Harland - 33 fish 51 lb 06 oz

2nd - Denis Thompson - 31 fish 47 lb 14 oz

3rd - Dave Perrett - 29 fish 42 lb 07 oz

4th - Jason Ebison - 13 fish 32 lb 09 oz

5th - Rob Taylor - 16 fish 30 lb 12 oz