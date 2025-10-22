Dave Perrett and Rob Taylor snap up Whitby Sea Anglers Association League match honours

Rob Taylor, left, was Sunday's man of the match in the WSAA league. Photo by Peter Horbury

On Wednesday evening the preliminary rounds of the Whitby Sea Anglers Association League knockout competitions were fished.

Fishing an all-flood match, half an hour after the flood had started on a neap tide.

Close to shore NWesterly swell 2-3ft, which could not keep pace with the flood, leading to periods of calm waters.

Man of the Match was Dave Perrett, Whitby, 5lb 7oz (5), Heaviest Fish of the night fell to Davey Turnbull, Darlington, a 2lb 10oz codling.

From the 17 seniors and 2 juniors fishing 15 had a weigh-in, 39 assorted fish - 12 codlings, 12 whitings, 9 rocklings, 3 bleggs, 2 billets, and a flounder for 33lb 8oz.

In the Singles Rob Taylor beat Bernard Vasey and Perrett beat Ryan Collinson, while Brian Harland and Mike Saunders beat Col Stainthorpe and Paul Short in the Doubles.

Sunday was a wash out to say the least, constant heavy rainfall from the start until the weigh-in, SEasterly winds 30mph+ throughout the four-hour evening match.

Fishing an all-ebb match by match end some favourite LWater marks had been reached.

Fourteen senior members and a junior fished the match and a total of nine weighed-in - 19 whitings, 17 codlings, 3 rocklings and a blegg for 37lb 9oz.

Man of the Match was Rob Taylor, Whitby, 7 codlings 9lb 9oz, and as for the Heaviest Fish, Secretary Peter Horbury, Whitby, claimed that accolade with a codling of 2lb 14oz.

Rob now leads in the Heaviest Bag of Fish Monthly Sweep with just three matches left for October.

WSAA League Top Ten Leader Board: 1st - Dave Perrett - 27 fish, 27lb 10oz, 2nd - Brian Harland - 35 fish, 22lb 3oz, 3rd - Craig Dalton - 32 fish, 20lb 7oz, 4th - Dave Ward - 30 fish, 19lb, 5th - Peter Horbury - 15 fish, 17lb, 6th - Paul Short - 18 fish, 15lb 12oz, 7th - Denis Thompson - 12 fish, 15lb 11oz, 8th - Rob Taylor - 12 fish, 15lb 10oz, 9th - Andy Neasham - 6 fish, 9lb 11oz, 10th - Roman Chadwick (Jnr) - 12 fish, 5lb 14oz.