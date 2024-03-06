Dave Perrett and Rob Taylor snap up Whitby Sea Angling Association successes
A chance to pick up a match place or gain ground with one or two having already mothballed their gear until next season, writes Peter Horbury.
An all ebb match, started ¾ hour after HWater, catch forecast low to poor.
Sea state flat, bar a foot of Northerly swell which showed on the ebb, little to no colour, mist/fog on the water.
Very low cloud cover impeded the laser light show at Whitby Abbey.
Rain started to fall before the match had even started. Once togged-up it was head down and get baited up.
Working two, two 3/0 hook flapper rigs all match, chance of a billet or rockling. SSW winds gusting 32mph hampered casting and bite detection.
The weigh-in was poor two codlings, three billets and three rocklings.
Man of the Match Dave Perrett, Whitby, returned 3lb 7½ oz (5), with the Heaviest Fish falling to Davey Turnbull, Darlington, 1lb 12oz.
Congratulations to ex-WSAA Member Scott Moore, who won the European Open Beach Championship for the second year running.
The first match of March, Sunday’s four-hour match, started in daylight, the end of the season is in sight.
At the scales seven of the eight fishing had a weigh-in for Barnard Vasey and Jason Ebison to oversee.
Man of the Match was Rob ‘Tink’ Taylor, Whitby - ‘just the one fish’ he said - 5lb 4oz, gave him his third Heaviest Bag of Fish win, and fourth Heaviest Fish win.