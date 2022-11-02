Dave Perrett with his Heaviest Fish 5 lb 1 oz from the Wednesday October 26 WSAA League match PHOTO BY PETER HORBURY

Low pressure systems continue to dominate and the unseasonally warm weather continues for the foreseeable future, writes Peter Horbury.

The eighth match of the season was held on Sunday October 23.

Three double-figure bags from the top rods, all called Dave - Dave Perrett, Whitby, 17lb 9oz (9), Davey Turnbull, Darlington, 12lb 8oz (4) and Dave Hambley, Staithes, 11lb (5).

Heaviest Fish fell to Turnbull 4lb 14oz.

The evening conditions 1ft Northerly swell and SEasterly winds, low water 21.50hrs giving access to gullies and tangle beds by match end.

The Doubles Knockouts were held on match nine on Wednesday October 26, strong, warm SSWesterly winds and a flat sea state, fishing would be hard work for all.

Surprisingly there was two double-figure bags of fish, as Perrett dashed any hope of a match win for Dylan Goldsmith, Whitby.

The latter was early to the scales with 10lb 9oz (4) had to wait until nearly time when Perrett arrived.

Perrett’s best fish, 5lb 1oz, beat both Turnbull (3lb 11oz) and Goldsmith (3lb 14oz). Perrett added to the pan another four codlings and a rockling, total 11lb 2oz beating Goldsmith’s bag by 9oz.

Doubles Knockout semi-finals: Paul Short & Dave Perrett - 15lb 4oz (11) beat Jon Watson & Bernard Vasey - 0; Brian Harland & Colin Stainthorpe - 4lb 7oz (3) beat Dave Ward & Jason Ebison - 2lb 12oz (2)Match 10 on Sunday saw a flat sea state, again warm SSW winds, fishing over high water and three hours of ebb, cliffs and piers were popular.

However members were in no doubt the catch forecast was extremely low.

At the scales just five of the 12 fishing had a very meagre weigh-in, the worst this season six fish for 9lb 2oz.

Man of the Match was Hambley with Heaviest Bag of Fish 4lb 15oz (2). He also picked up Heaviest Fish 2lb 10½oz.

Results Sunday October 30:- 9lb 2oz (Av 1lb 8oz) 5 codlings, 1 r’ling: 1st - Dave Hambley - 2 codlings 4lb 15oz, 2nd - Brian Harland - 1 codling 1lb 5oz, 3rd - Peter Horbury - 1 codling 1lb 3oz, 4th - Lewis Wright - 1 codling 1lb 2oz, 5th - Colin Stainthorpe - 1 rockling 9oz.

October’s Monthly Sweep winners, Heaviest Bag of Fish - Ryan Collinson £26 - Wed 19th - 24lb 13oz (15). Heaviest Fish - Dave Hambley £28 - Wed 19th - 5lb 12oz

October’s catch:- 241 fish, 392lb 8oz [Average 1lb 10oz] 188 codlings, 31 rocklings, 11 billets, four bleggs, three pollock, two flounders, one LSD and one eel.

There is a worrying downward trend in Octobers catch over the last four seasons.