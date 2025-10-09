Dave Perrett nets early lead in first two matches of Whitby Sea Anglers Association League season

The WSAA anglers line up before the first match of the 2025-26 season, back, from left, Cory Eglon (Jnr), Neil Eglon, Ryan Collinson, Paul Short, Colin Stainthorpe, Andy Marr & Mike Saunders, sat on left hand side Rob Taylor and Peter Horbury on the right side, middle - Dave Ward; Front, from left, Denis Thompson, Brian Harland, Dave Perrett & Bernard Vasey.

​Whitby’s Dave Perrett has taken the early lead after two matches of the Whitby Sea Anglers Association League.

On Wednesday, WSAA members met at the bandstand for registration and a group photo before departing for the three-hour evening roving match, the start of a new 49-match season, fishing twice weekly. Some members had fished Filey and Scarborough fishing festivals with success, and were keen to get back club fishing.

Piers and local cliff marks were favoured, sea state ‘flat calm’ for the all-flood match. Wind was a very light, mild Southerly, 12°C, no jacket required! High altitude cloud cover masked the ‘red-alert’ for an aurora.

Small fish bites were plentiful, with a few undersized ‘red kelpy codlings’ caught and returned. Persistence paid off as a few better fish were landed once darkness had fallen. Fresh peeler crab seemed the more successful bait.

Man of the Match was Whitby’s Brian Harland, who had a mackerel, one codling, and four whitings in his bag.

The Heaviest Fish of 1lb 14oz, an LSD (lesser spotted dogfish), fell to Perrett.

Sunday’s match saw the first named storm, Amy, 8-10ft Northerly sea-state, WNWesterly 18-33mph winds, full cloud cover masking the near full ‘Hunters’ moon.

The evening four-hour match started in daylight, from the start surging was evident which delayed moves to favourite low water marks as the tide ebbed. Weed, some had none but others were knee deep, which led to one snapped rod, and a quick phone call home for a spare to be delivered!

At the scales, from the 13 seniors and 2 juniors fishing, nine members had a meagre weigh-in of 17 codlings, 4 rocklings and a billet for 25lb 13oz, a 1lb 3oz average.

Man of the Match was Perrett with five codlings and a rockling 7lb 1oz. Heaviest Fish 2lb 1½oz fell to Neil Eglon, his son Cory Eglon (Jnr) hoped to beat his father, alas his codling was only 1lb 13½oz, second best codling of the night though.

Leaderboard: 1st Dave Perrett - 8 fish 10lb 12oz, 2nd Brian Harland - 9 fish 6lb 14oz, 3rd Denis Thompson - 4 fish 4lb 8oz, 4th Paul Short - 5 fish 4lb 1oz, 5th Dave Ward - 4 fish 3lb 11oz, 6th Peter Horbury - 4 fish 3lb 6oz, 7th Bernard Vasey - 2 fish 3lb 2oz, 8th Rob Taylor - 3 fish 2lb 14oz, 9th Cory Eglon (Jnr) - 2 fish 2lb 3oz, 10th Neil Eglon - 1 fish 2lb 2oz, 11th Col Stainthorpe - 3 fish 1lb 9oz, 12th Mike Saunders - 1 fish 9oz.