Dave Pryce and Allen Green win Club Doubles crown at Borough Bowling Club

Borough Secretary Barrie Watson presenting the finalists with their prizes

A great entry and random draw saw neighbours Dave Pryce and Allen Green drawn together and they made their way to the final to meet Hazel Marshall and Barry Gosling.

The final was a really well-contested affair with some great bowling but it was the duo of Pryce and Green who forged an early lead and at 14-6 they seemed to be getting away from Marshall and Gosling.

However no-one was giving anything away and some top bowling saw both pairs locked together at 17 apiece in a thrilling contest.

At this point the experience of Pryce saw the pair over the line 21-17 to take the trophy for 2023.