Dave Pryce and Allen Green win Club Doubles crown at Borough Bowling Club
Borough Bowling Club hosted their annual Club Doubles for the 1906 Boyce Cup on Easter Monday.
A great entry and random draw saw neighbours Dave Pryce and Allen Green drawn together and they made their way to the final to meet Hazel Marshall and Barry Gosling.
The final was a really well-contested affair with some great bowling but it was the duo of Pryce and Green who forged an early lead and at 14-6 they seemed to be getting away from Marshall and Gosling.
However no-one was giving anything away and some top bowling saw both pairs locked together at 17 apiece in a thrilling contest.
At this point the experience of Pryce saw the pair over the line 21-17 to take the trophy for 2023.
Borough Bowling Club secretary Barrie Watson is pictured, left, presenting the Club Doubles finalists with their prizes at the Manor Road-based club.