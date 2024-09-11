​Dave Pryce and Kenny Rodgers earn drawn pairs merit success at Borough

From left, Borough Drawn Pairs Merit winners Kenny Rodgers and Dave Pryce, Borough President Andy Adamson and runners-up Alan Landers & Ian Hadden

On Sunday Borough hosted a Drawn Pairs Merit with a full, ideal, entry of 64.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day started with a mixture of fog and rain although, fortunately, the rain soon stopped, writes David Muir.

In spite of the rain the green was running well and was not overly heavy.

Games were played with 4 on the card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left, Borough Drawn Pairs Merit winners Kenny Rodgers and Dave Pryce, Borough President Andy Adamson and runners-up Alan Landers & Ian Hadden

A drawn pairs usually throws up some interesting pairings and this was no exception.

First out of the hat were Richard Jackson (Sheffield) & Tommy Silcock (Barnsley) a strong pairing who beat Friday’s winner Tim Purcell and his Whitby clubmate Ray Leeman 21-13.

Another strong pairing was Alan Landers (North Cliff) & Ian Hadden (Whitby) who beat Borough’s Les Ramm & Sue Wilkinson, 21-8.

Home player Dave Pryce and Whitby’s Kenny Rodgers won 21-19 against strong duo Jo Gates (Borough) & Jim Norris (Barnsley), and Danny Cooper (N Cliff) & John Lloyd (Borough) triumphed 21-16 against Larry Dixon (Westgate) & Geoff Watson (Whitby).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second round Jackson & Silcock had a 21-10 win over Steve Price (Borough & Ian Richardson (N Cliff) while Adam Chilvers (N Cliff) & Tony Allen (Hunmanby) beat Joyce Harland (Whitby) & Tony Chambers (Castleford) 21-11, Landers & Hadden were pressed by Robert Child (N Cliff) & Sue Holdsworth (Hunmanby) but went through 21-17 to meet Andy Adamson (Borough) & Tommy Roberts (Whitby) who won 21-13 against Barrie Watson (Borough) & Mo Chambers (Castleford).

Rodgers & Pryce came through 21-20 against a Cliff pair, Tony Flynn & Dave Moment, and Josh Emmerson (Whitby) & Nigel Trotter (N Cliff) beat Linda Armstrong (Castleford) & Kenny Wale (Whitby) 21-13, Gary Thornton (Borough) & Scott Wardman (N Cliff) beat Allan Lee (N Cliff) & Tony Bland (Borough) 21-13 and Cooper and Lloyd cruised through 21-4 against David Muir (Eastfield) & Caroline Watson (Borough).

In the quarters Jackson & Silcock won 21-14 against Chilvers & Allen and Landers & Hadden won 21-15 against Adamson & Roberts. Pryce & Rodgers had a 21-9 win against Emmerson & Trotter while Cooper & Lloyd beat Thornton & Wardman 21-7. In the first semi Landers & Hadden had an emphatic 21-8 win over Jackson & Silcock while Cooper and Lloyd pressed Pryce & Rodgers but lost 21-16.

The final swung both ways, Pryce & Rodgers won the first end only for Landers & Hadden to go into a 10-5 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pryce & Rodgers clawed back to 10-11 down before Landers & Hadden rallied to lead 17-10. Pryce & Rodgers then won 5 ends on the trot to lead 18-17 before Rodgers unfortunately pushed one of Hadden’s woods in to count and leave it 18-18. On the next end 2 very good woods in addition to one by Pryce made it a 21-18 win.

The trophy, donated by Bobby Walker and W Brewins, was presented by Borough President Andy Adamson.