Borough members looking on as the finalists receive their prizes at the Nalton Pairs.

Lynn Gates, who won this competition last year while partnering John Llloyd, was drawn with Borough BC’s Saturday League Captain Dave Pryce this time around and they defeated twin sister Jo Gates and John Lloyd in the first semi-final 21-10.

Pete Charter and new bowler Simon Walker then overcame Robin Daplyn and Christine Turner 21-9 in the second semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charter and newcomer Walker got off to a great start in the final and ran into a 10-5 lead.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However Pryce and Gates then took charge of the final clash and turned it around to win nine consecutive ends and run out as the 21-10 victors.

This coming Sunday sees the final competition of the East Coast of Yorkshire Crown Green Bowling Association summer season with the Mick Jessop Cup.

This is a crown green competition with entry restricted to bowlers who have won singles merits in the previous year, being played for at Hunmanby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The format for that day will be exactly the same as for the Champion of Champions, which was held at Robin Hood’s Bay BC last weekend, with the main competition starting at 11am and a “Tea & Biscuits” singles competition for bowlers who have not qualified for the main competition.