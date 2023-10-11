Dave Pryce and Lynn Gates net Borough Bowling Club Nalton Pairs glory
Lynn Gates, who won this competition last year while partnering John Llloyd, was drawn with Borough BC’s Saturday League Captain Dave Pryce this time around and they defeated twin sister Jo Gates and John Lloyd in the first semi-final 21-10.
Pete Charter and new bowler Simon Walker then overcame Robin Daplyn and Christine Turner 21-9 in the second semi-final.
Charter and newcomer Walker got off to a great start in the final and ran into a 10-5 lead.
However Pryce and Gates then took charge of the final clash and turned it around to win nine consecutive ends and run out as the 21-10 victors.
This coming Sunday sees the final competition of the East Coast of Yorkshire Crown Green Bowling Association summer season with the Mick Jessop Cup.
This is a crown green competition with entry restricted to bowlers who have won singles merits in the previous year, being played for at Hunmanby.
The format for that day will be exactly the same as for the Champion of Champions, which was held at Robin Hood’s Bay BC last weekend, with the main competition starting at 11am and a “Tea & Biscuits” singles competition for bowlers who have not qualified for the main competition.
This will again start at 9am but to enter people should be there by 8:55am at the very latest to allow the draw to be made for a prompt start.