Dave Pryce earns double success at Borough Bowling Club finals night

Borough President Pete Hodgson presenting prizes to all the finalists at the annual club finals night.

A beautiful summer’s evening greeted Borough Bowling Club’s annual finals night.

First was the Webb Cup final between Steve Taylor and Dave Pryce.

Pryce roared out of the blocks and raced into a 9-3 lead before Taylor could really get a foothold in the match.

However Taylor then took six ends in a row to move into a 13-9 lead before Pryce won the jack back and with some precision bowling ran out to a 21-13 victory.

Next was the Foxton Novices Cup which saw Simon Walker playing Brian Dalby.

It was neck and neck in the early stages with Walker just holding the advantage at 13-10.

However Dalby then got the jack and took five ends in a row to go 16-13 ahead.

The game went to and fro and was sat on a knife edge at 20-20. Dalby put up a superb lead that Walker couldn’t beat and took the trophy with a 21-20 victory.

in the Maltby Ladies Cup final between Caroline Watson and Jo Gates, Caroline took a slight early advantage but after 19 ends it was 13-13.

Jo then edged into a 17-15 lead and bowled some superb woods at the finish to take the cup 21-15.

The last final of the night was the Russell Over-65s Cup which brought Pryce back to the green to face Pete Charter.

Pryce got off to a great start and after 17 ends found himself 17-5 in front.

However Charter then found a length and came back in sight but was 19-15 down.

Two precision Woods from Pryce wrapped the game up 21-15 and walked away with his second trophy of the evening.