Davey Turnbull nets clean sweep of trophies at Whitby Sea Angling Association Christmas match

Davey Turnbull the WSAA League Christmas match winner with William Atkinson

On Sunday it was still low pressure 994mb, anti-clockwise, but its centre had passed the Shetlands heading east to Norway which created the strong North North Westerly winds felt on Saturday night.

This had steadily whipped up the growing sea state experienced for Sunday’s members Christmas match (which was fished one month late due to the World Cup).

Fishing from 2pm until 7pm, weigh-in from 7pm until 7.45pm WSAA members enjoyed a hot meal followed by the presentation at the Grosvenor, Robin Hood’s Bay.

The sea state had grown massively from first light.

North North Westerly swell 10ft+, thick with colour, however it was surging aggressively.

Waves were breaking white over the outer reefs.

A surging, growing sea is far from ideal, and many members do not like such conditions.

Bright sunshine at match start soon clouded over, a chilly West North Westerly wind 20mph, with wind chill 4°C in daylight dropped to 0°C by match end.

Weed was a problem for a few, forcing them to move, whilst others were totally clear for the entire match.

There was no surprise to Man of the Match, as conditions suited Davey Turnbull, Darlington, four codlings - 18 lb 4½ oz, and he also weighed the Heaviest Fish 6 lb 2½ oz winning the Michael Deadman Memorial Trophy.

Davey has regained the number one spot on the WSAA League Leader Board, by 10 pounds over Dave Hambley, notching up his sixth Heaviest Fish and third Heaviest Bag of Fish wins of the season.

He now also leads in the Heaviest Bag of Fish Monthly Sweeps but missed out by just half an ounce to equal Heaviest Fish of the Month with Dave Hambley (@ 6lb 3 oz).