Debutant Jonathan Aldcroft leads the way for Scarborough Athletic Club at Maybeck 3 Crosses Fell Race

Scarborough AC team at the Maybeck 3 Crosses Fell Race

First home for SAC was club debutant Jonathan Aldcroft who finished up in fourth place overall of 88.

He was followed by; Paul Lawton 11th, Glyn Hewitt 19th and Matt Machouki 22nd. With the first three to count for the team score, the club was awarded first place.

The women’s team was led home by Rhona Marshall who was first female overall.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was followed by Rebecca Dent in fourth and 1st U23, and Beckie May 16th and 3rd O50.

The club’s men also scored two more complete teams. The sixth Men’s team was led by Simon Burnley who finished 26th male.

He was followed by; Andrew Robertson 42nd and 3rd O60, Neil Scruton 43rd and 1st O70, Andy Southwick 47th.

The men’s seventh team was led by Robert Bailey 49th and was followed by; Chris Bourne 52nd, Graeme Casey 56th Nick Coombes 57th.

The club’s women also scored another team that was fifth.

The team was led by Julie Clayton 19th and 3rd O55, Christine Robertson 20th and 3rd O60, Melanie Padgham 22nd and 3rd Over-55. Sally Kingscott backed up the team in 24th and fifth O55.

Seven SAC members braved the strong winds and rain at Sewerby Parkrun.

The Lees sisters led the club members home with Elsa 22nd female overall of 77 and 2nd 11-14. Evie was next in 26th and 1st 15-17

Other female results in gender order; Sarah Marr 5th O50, Linda Hinchliffe 9th O50, Patricia Keenan 2nd O70, Mary Slater 3rd O70.

Alan Keenan was 1st Over-75.

Robert Preston achieved his second-ever first place when finishing ahead of 114 overall at Dalby Parkrun with a PB time of 18.43.

Wilson Moisey-Smith followed in 2nd 11-14 and Glen Shelton was 5th Over-60.