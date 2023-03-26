Delphine Kaye and Kevin Raynor win thrilling Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two Doubles final

Delphine Kaye, left, and Kevin Raynor won the Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two Doubles Final. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

The last event of the tournament produced some excellent table tennis as Delphine Kaye and Kevin Raynor defeated Martin Lyons and Phil Parcell 10-11, 11-3, 11-9 in the Division Two Doubles final, writes Tony Wigley.

Peter Clarkson beat Chris Deegan 9-11,11-8, 14-12 in a pulsating Division One Singles final.

Neil Thomas beat Robert Deegan 11-10 in a dramatic finish to win the Division Two Singles final.

Paul Wilkinson, left, and Leon James won the Division One Doubles title.

Vicky Barton beat Sandie Edwards 11-9 in a very close Ladies Singles final.

Paul Wilkinson and Leon James were magnificent as they prevailed 10-11, 11-6, 11-8 over Chris Deegan and Phil Parcell in the Division One Doubles final.

Cobras, Peter Clarkson, Chris Deegan and Ben Copley, are Division One champions with an impressive 100% unbeaten record in 20 matches.

The Crazy Gang were runners-up but they provided fierce opposition as they pursued the champions during the season. Crazy Gang are: Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson, Gavin Smithies and Julian James.

John Ockenden, left, and Chris Deegan won the Wednesday Night Round/Robin Singles tournament.

Quality Service lifted the Division Two crown, but the winning margin was just one point as Mad Batters reeled in the champions over the last two months of the season.

