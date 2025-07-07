Bridlington Ladies B team, pictured earlier this season, won at Market Weighton with only four players. Photo by Juan Carlos Lino

There’s something truly special about watching our Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club teams play week after week.

It’s not just about tennis, it’s about commitment, passion, and community, writes Juan Carlos Lino.

Many of our players are juggling demanding lives: they’re mothers, professionals, caretakers, often arriving straight from work, rushing to be on court before 6.30pm. Because despite the full days and long to-do lists, when it’s tennis time… it’s tennis time.

Now, as we approach the final stretch of the season, the energy is still as strong as ever. The enthusiasm hasn’t faded, if anything, it’s grown.

Our Ladies B team has been performing consistently well, one of their standout matches took place on Wednesday, and here’s a recap from one of the players, Tracey Nicholls.

She said: “On June 18, the Bridlington Ladies B team faced off against Market Weighton’s Ladies D Team.

"Due to some last-minute unavailability, Bridlington was only able to field four players, which meant starting the match with a three-point disadvantage. That’s never easy — but it didn’t shake the team’s determination.

"Our pairs – Jill Crawford and Ann Diamond and Sharon Havercroft and myself – gave it everything they had.

"Jill and Ann started strong, winning their first two matches 8-2 and 8-6. Sharon and I also held our ground, taking both of our first sets with solid 8-4 wins.

"With only two matches left, we knew one more win would seal the overall victory – and we pushed through.

"Jill and Ann came out on top in a tight tie-break, 8-7, and Sharon and I stayed consistent with another 8-4 win.

"The match ended in great spirits, and we were treated to a lovely tea hosted by Market Weighton at their clubhouse. It was a fantastic evening – not just because of the win, but because of the shared camaraderie and love for the sport.”

Stories like this remind us what local tennis is really about. Yes, the scores matter, but more than that, it’s about showing up, pushing through challenges, supporting one another, and celebrating the joy of playing together.

To all our players: we see your effort, your hustle, your passion. You’re inspiring. Keep going, we’re nearly at the finish line