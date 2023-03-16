Desapline Martial Arts, Scarborough Gymnastics Academy and Boro sparkle as awards night returns

Sports Awards .. Wiinner Flynn Ducan Fewster pic Richard Ponter

As well as winning the Top Playing Team Under-18 award, Desapline also had individual winners in Lola Duncan-Fewster (Junior Sports Girl Under-16), Caitlin Elworthy (Junior Sports Girl Under-14), Poppy Tomlinson (Primary Sports Girl Under-11) and Flynn Duncan-Fewster scooped one of the top awards as Top Male Achiever, all of the winners having sparkled at the ICO World Championships.

Scarborough Gymnastics Academy scooped the Top Playing Team Under-11 award with the Primary Gym Team, while Emily Hunt snapped up the Junior Sports Girl Under-18 award and Jacob Bland and Rory Sadler shared the Junior Sports Boy Under-16 honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Athletic, who claimed promotion to the National League North last season in Jono Greening’s debut season as a manager, netted the Top Playing Team – Senior team award as well as Jono Greening collecting the Coach of the Year prize.

Jono's younger brother Josh, of St Peter’s RC School, was named as the Lesley Gillatt Sports Teacher of the Year.

The Top Female Achiever award and the Mavis Clayton Memorial Trophy were both snapped up by young rugby union star Steph Else, whose excellent junior form has been followed by her stepping up to play alongside fellow ex-Scarborough RUFC star, England’s Zoe Aldcroft at Gloucester-Hartpury in the Allianz Premier 15s.

Organiser Matt Hewison said: “It was great to have the Sports Awards back delivered in person after a two-year hiatus, as its always a highlight of the year when we get the opportunity to recognise and celebrate local sport. As ever the standard of nomination and achievement was high and the task of selecting the winners does not get any easier for the Executive Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year we also made two special awards to Zoe Aldcroft and Beth Mead for their outstanding achievement and contribution to sport, and it was great that they could take the time to record an interview with us that was played out at the event.

"There were some notable award-winners on the evening including British and World champions, and two sets of brothers.”

Siblings Daniel and Thomas Whitehead also showed success runs in the family as the international sailing stars won the Primary Sports Boy Under-11 and Junior Sports Boy Under-14 awards respectively.

Scarborough College 1st XV skipper Tom Pick won the Junior Sports Boy Under-18 award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Inclusive Sports Award was won by the Bowls ‘N’ Buggies bowling club, which has 28 members with a disability and an average attendance of 21 players, with Limerick Goodwin named as the runner-up.

Active Filey, a free community sports club which supports a wide variety of sports including running, open water swimming and cycling, won the Top Community Sports Club, ahead of runners-up Scarborough Netball Club – Junior training.

Scarborough RUFC volunteer coach Steve Purdy, who is in his 30th season helping the next generation of rugby stars, was named as the Sports Volunteer of the Year,

The prestigious Service to Sport award was presented to Steve Matthews, who has worked for over 30 years as a key member of the Scarborough & District Minor Football League, and currently serves as the treasurer and president.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough & District Sports Council 2022 Sports Awards winners

Primary Sports Girl – Under-11 winner Poppy Tomlinson, runner-up Evelynne Metcalfe

Primary Sports Boy - Under-11 winner Daniel Whitehead, r-up Samuel Stansfield

Junior Sports Girl – Under-14 winner Caitlin Elworthy, r-up Brooke Mason

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junior Sports Boy – Under-14 winner Thomas Whitehead, r-up Harry Kirkley

Junior Sports Girl – Under-16 winner Lola Duncan - Fewster, runner-up Alicia Darley

Junior Sports Boy – Under-16 winners Jacob Bland & Rory

Sadler, runner-up Jack Redshaw

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junior Sports Girl – Under-18 winner Emily Hunt, runner-up Emily Hazledine

Junior Sports Boy – Under 18 winner Tom Pick, runner-up James Jennings

Top Primary Team – Under-11 winner Scarborough Gymnastics Academy – Primary Gym Team

Top Playing Team – Under 18 winner Desapline Martial Arts –Junior Fight Team, r-up Scarborough Gymnastics Academy - Youth & Junior Team Gym Squads

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top Female Achiever winner Steph Else, r-up Nikita Smith

Top Male Achiever winner Flynn Duncan-Fewster, r-up Tommy Risker

The Lesley Gillatt School Sport Teacher of the Year winner Josh Greening, runner-up Shaun Evans

Inclusive Sport Award winner Bowls ‘N’ Buggies, runner-up Limerick Goodwin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top Playing Team – Senior winner Scarborough Athletic FC, r-up Scarborough Gymnastics Academy - North Senior Men’s Team

Top Community Sports Club winner Active Filey, r-up Scarborough Netball Club – Junior Training

Coach of the Year winner Jono Greening, r-up Desapline Martial Arts – Coaching Team

Sports Volunteer of the Year winner Steve Purdy, r-up Amy Clarkson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service to Sport – Steve Matthews.