Dominant Danby Hockey Club Ladies 1s pegged back by late Whitley Bay & Tynemouth 3s leveller

Danby Ladies drew 1-1 at home to Whitley Bay & Tynemouth. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Danby Hockey Club Ladies were on top form in their final home league game of the season, but were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by a late Whitley Bay and Tynemouth 3s goal.

Danby started strongly with excellent link-up play from Claire Stringer, Nikki Graham, Kate Charters and Kath Hogarth in midfield up to the attacking force.

There were several attacks on goal by the Danby attackers but to no avail until Lily Harland found the back of the net after picking up the rebound from a strike from Kathryn Hogarth off a short corner.

Danby dominated the game and had some accurate passing utilising the full width of the pitch, with excellent play between Izzy Hogarth and Chloe Orrell on the left.

Erin Hodgson, Bronwyn Hodgson and Deb Callaghan all sent shots into the D which were unfortunately saved by their keeper.

Danby maintained some strong tackling throughout the second half and kept possession with excellent play up the pitch. Christine Tarrant and Pippa Middlemas managing to send long balls to Sarah Thompson who repeatedly sent strong, accurate passes into the D.

Whitley Bay and Tynemouth didn’t give up and managed to have more attacks on goal in the second half but Danby kept the score at 1-0 with some excellent saves from Josie Bowes.

There were a few short corners awarded in quick succession with Grace Brown responding quickly to prevent a goal.

During the second half the umpires had conflicting decisions when the ball was stopped on the line. A short corner was awarded and the Danby defence managed to clear the ball.

Rosie Hogarth battled well with the attacking side, to defend the hosts’ lead with skilful passing to bring the ball out of danger.

In the last 10 minutes the visitors managed to get through on goal to equalise, despite strong play and possession from Danby throughout the match.

An excellent match from all home players with a 1-1 score at full-time.

The joint player of the match awarded to Sarah Thompson and Rosie Hogarth.

This coming Saturday Danby 1s are away to Durham Uni 6s for their final match of the season.