Dominic Bond leads the way for Bridlington Road Runners at Sledmere Sunset Trail

Bridlington Road Runners line up at Friday's Sledmere Sunset Trail race. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Friday night saw the popular Sledmere Sunset Trail 10k on a challenging but picturesque course in the surroundings of the East Yorkshire country house, writes John Edwards.

Dominic Bond led the 33-strong Bridlington team home, finishing 15th overall in a time of 41 minutes and 23 seconds.

That was just over four minutes behind the race winner Cameron Schafer of Beverley AC.

The athletes race away from the start line at the Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday morning.

Dan Cawthorn, Paul Good and Adam Dyas also beat the 45-minute barrier as the club saw a number of runners towards the front of the pack.

Miriam Ireland was Bridlington’s fastest female, and seventh lady overall, in 46:48, with Emma Artley, Cat Moverley and Amy Fowler finishing in the top 100 overall.

Micah Gibson was the second under-18 athlete in 49:29, and Paul Brown took the prize as third-placed over-70.

Two Bridlington Road Runners went head-to-head at the front of the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun on Saturday morning.

Dominic Bond eventually held off the challenge of Tom Mullen, by five seconds, as they were first and second across the line.

Simon Walters was a couple of minutes further back in sixth.

Adam Thomas was the first BRR athlete across the line at a sunny Sewerby Parkrun last weekend.

Thomas earned an excellent time of 19:47 to claim fifth place, with Paul Good a place further back in 20:04.

Dean Hyde was the third Brid runner to earn a top 10 spot, clocking 20:29 to secure 10th position.

The club’s two leading runners at the Hull 10k were also only separated by a matter of seconds.

Nick Jordan finished in 20th in very warm conditions, with Joe Shepherdson 24th, both getting under 39 minutes.

