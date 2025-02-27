Dominic ​Bond leads the way for Bridlington Road Runners at Snake Lane 10 Mile

Brid Road Runners line up at the Snake Lane 10 Mile Race.

​The 33rd Snake Lane 10 Mile Race took place this past weekend with over 1,520 runners flocking to the East Yorkshire town of Pocklington.

​The course had to be slightly amended due to street upgrades around the town moving the finish line from its traditional place under the church tower, towards Garths End, writes Thomas Fynn.

Twenty-five Bridlington Road Runners took part in Sunday’s race in windy conditions, making the relatively fast and flat course that little more challenging, especially into the last three miles or so where the headwind was in full force.

For the Bridlington men it was Dominic Bond who earned the honour of first finisher handling the conditions well to complete in 1 hour 3 miunutes 17 seconds.

Next in for the Yellow and Blacks was Paul Good with 1 hour 3 minutes 41 seconds, and completing the men’s top three was Adam Thomas in 1 hour 6 minutes 28 seconds.

The ladies also ran well for the Yellow and Blacks with Mim Ireland in 1 hour 14 minutes 20 seconds, Emma Choat, who continues to impress at recent events, shone with a time of 1 hour 27 minutes 3 seconds, Dom Webster took the third ladies spot in 1 hour 32 minutes 21 seconds.

Patricia Bielby was the shining light for Bridlington, she managed to complete in 1 hour 37 minutes 1 second, and in doing so claimed third-placed LV70 at the very popular 10-mile event.

A gentle wind greeted the runners at Sewerby parkrun as James Briggs, 18 minutes 44 seconds, and Paul Good, 19:13, led the way for Bridlington Road Runners, both claiming first and second finishers overall at the five-kilometre run.

Taking the plaudits on the day was youngster Evie Lakes from the Brid Road Runners junior section with first Female and earning herself a new Personal Best along the way in 20:18.

Rising star Evie edged out senior female Louise Taylor into second Female overall, the latter finishing the event in 21:33.

Sisters Oceane and Maelys Price were in action at the Burgess parkrun on Saturday.

Danielle Whitehouse was the sole BRR attendee in Lincoln parkrun, while a quintet of members took in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun, Dave Bond completing the event in 24:10, while Rachael Pitchforth, Dominic and Susan Bond, along with Rob Calthorpe, enjoyed a steady paced event.

Brid duo Graham Ellerker and James Riley took in the Cinder Track (Whitby) parkrun finishing in times of 24:01 and 26:50 respectively.