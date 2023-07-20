Dominic Bond leads the way for Bridlington Road Runners at Walkington 10K

The early pacesetter at Saturday morning's Sewerby Parkrun. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHT

This race features in the BRR summer league challenges, Paul Good following Bond him home and Josh Taylor was third home for the club, writes Tom Fynn.

Sewerby parkrun was a blustery event with the athletes facing a headwind from the start, however BRR’s James Wilson took advantage of the wind on the way back up the cliff tops, finishing on a perfect 18 minutes.

Nick Jordan's form is on the up also completing the course in under 20 minutes to net fourth, Phill Taylor was close behind in fifth, holding off a strong challenge from Paul Good in sixth, to snatch third place in the clubs rankings.

Bridlington Road Runners stalwart Phill Taylor, pushing the buggy, battles for a decent position early in the Sewerby parkrun.

The BRR junior section had a blast at the Race for Life events in Hull on Sunday.

Jasmine Jallow ran her debut 10k at the Pickering Park 'Race for Life' course in a fantastic 45.18 to complete her fundraising feat.

Charlie Johnson, Alfie Verner, Brooke, Hope and Lucie Adams, Oceane and Maelys Price, Josh, Annabelle and Rebecca Miller, Evie Lakes, Rebecca Addison and Kyra Leary all smashed their way around the the Pretty Mudder course with plenty of smiles to raise cash for Cancer Research.

On Friday evening Erin Gummerson had made her 10k debut at the Walkington event in a very impressive 46.25 performance to secure first placed U19 female.

The third Humber Open Series Athletics Meet in Grimsby provided the opportunity for the Miller family to demonstrate their talents in track and Field.

On a blustery afternoon Annabelle Miller ran in a superb 4:17:12 to secure the silver medal in the 1200m. Her U11 brother Joshua put in 2:14:60 600m display and older sister Rebecca took bronze over the U15 75m hurdles in 18:26.

Rebecca remained on the track to record a 2:44:75 run in the 800m before taking to the field and a gold in Long Jump with 3.29m. Josh followed suit with a bronze medal in the Long Jump for his 3.17m leap and another bronze for a super Howler throw of 22.37m.

Annabelle showed the range of her talents with a debut Javelin throw at the event of 9.61m.

North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun saw BRR junior Lily Choat record a course PB of 29.24 as she followed in Tyler Choat in 23.26 and Oceane Price in 27.43.

Specsavers Walkington 10K - 14th JulyChip Time Gun Time

23 Dominic Bond 38:16 38:2235 Paul Good 40:15 40:1875 Josh Taylor 43:56 44:0377 Adam Dyas 44:02 44:05120 Erin Gummerson 46:25 46:42 1st Lady U19127 Clare Gummerson 46:46 47:03 @nd LV45149 David Bond 47:31. 47:51185 Andrew Gibson 49:17. 49:35227 Gillian Taylor 51:29. 51:39 3rd LV50318 Dominique Webster 55:40. 55:59355 Heidi Baker 57:18. 58:11 3rd MV70468 David Pring 1:04:45. 1:06:03Sewerby parkrun - 15th July

1 James Wilson. 18:004 Nick Jordan 19:575 Phill Taylor. 20:596 Paul Good. 21:0012 Adam Dyas. 21:3622 Simon Ellerker. 22:5525 Chris Price. 23:0832 Jason Pointez. 24:0734 Simon Bekker. 24:2950 Andrew Gibson 25:3152 Greg Miller. 25:3262 Trish Watson. 26:1971 Patricia Bielby. 26:4598 Michelle England.28:43101 Ian Haywood. 28:52112 Stuart Bowes. 29:3518 Paul Brown. 30:09119 Stuart Gent. 30:16128 James Briggs 30:46140 Lucinda Gibson 31:46142 Kevin Sissons 32:03145 Anne Kelly. 32:39149 Micah Gibson 32:4654 Ellis Hodges. 33:2455 Dave Pring. 33:25157 Pete Royal. 33:35158 Sam Adams. 33:3859 Becky Lawry. 33:40172 Catherine Brittan 34:51191 Elizabeth Ingle 37:38207 Debbie Duffill 40:11227 Linda Hall. 47:21Beverley Westwood parkrun - 15th July: 16 Andy Baker. 22:50 PB, 189 Cindy Baker. 57:11Dalby Forest parkrun - 15th July: 136 Tina Calthorpe 44:23, 137 Rob Calthorpe 44:23Exmouth parkrun - 15th July: 13 Dean Hyde. 19:25Lincoln parkrun - 15th July: 139 Danielle Whitehouse. 29:45North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun - 15th July

9 Ashley Porter. 21:0014 Dominic Bond. 22:0219 Graham Lonsdale 22:2136 Tyler Choat (J). 23:2647 Dan Cawthorn. 24:2376 Kirsten Porter. 26:39 PB77 Simon Porter. 26:3991 Oceane Price (J) 27:43111 Lily Choat (J) 29:24 PB112 Justin Choat 29:24113 Emma Choat 29:28 PB122 Dave Bond. 30:16124 Susan Bond 30:17156 Janet Downes. 34:09157 Amanda Porter. 34:10Bishop Wilton Beast 8.5 Mile Trail - 15th July Chip Time