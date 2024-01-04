Dominic Bond sparkles for Scarborough Athletic Club at festive Wykeham parkrun

The North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun was the most popular over the Christmas period, when some parkruns added an extra fixture on Christmas Day.

Scarborough Athletic Club runners get in the festive mood.

Dominic Bond led 33 Scarborough Athletic Cub members after finishing first overall of 33, and achieved his 12th overall victory at the Wykeham venue on December 23, writes Mick Thompson.

Victoria O’Neil led SAC’s females in a PB time, ninth of 67 females overall and first Over-45.

Other male results: D. Smart 1st O55, M. Rutt 16th, J. Waite 1st 11/14, R. Grainger 8th O50, D. Field 3rd O60, M. Pepworth 2nd M55, D. Lester 10th O50, P. Shepherdson 16th O50, D. Fox 2nd O70, D. Koekemore 4th O40, A. Doody 17th O50, J. Walker 78th, H. Forkin 1st Over 75, M. Thompson 1st O80.

Scarborough AC runners in training during the Christmas period.

Other female results: D. Trown 4th O50, J. Trown 2nd O40, K. Wilkinson 2nd O45, R. Dent 29th, R. Frank 7th O50, M. D’Eath 8th Over-50, N. Doody 3rd O45, S. Houghton 2nd O65, L. Lester 4th O45, C. Bilton 5th O45, E. Walker 3rd O60, A. Metcalfe 4th O60, S. Vaughan 3rd O40, S.Field 6th O60, M. Pepworth 10th O50, H. Casey 8th O60, S. Villiers 9th O60.

Helpers: A. Atkinson, H. Casey, E. Fordyce, R.Glover, S. Villiers, Chloe Waite, Chris Waite, E.Waite.

Fourteen-year-old Ben Guthrie was the first overall of 160 at Dalby Forest parkrun on December 23, his third win.

Alex Blackman followed in ninth Over-40.

The second most popular parkrun over the festive period was at Dalby when 24 club members took advantage of additional fixture on Christmas Day.

Duncan Smart was first for the club in 26th overall of 303 and second Over-55.

Sarah Noble led the club’s females after finishing 6th female overall of 133 and with a Personal Best.

Other male results: D. Lester 9th Over-55 with a PB. M. Pepworth 10th O55, R. Preston 81st, D. Field 8th O60, A. Doody 19th O50, R. Grainger 20th O50, J. Walker 125th, M. Kettlewell 4th 11-14, A. Marr 23rd O50.

Other female results: R. Dent 20th, R. Doody 6th Over-45, D. Trown 12th O50, G. Wilkins 8th O45, J. Trown 4th O40, M. D’Eath 13th O50, J. Webb 5th O50, S. Kingscott 8th O55, L. Lester 11th O45, E. Walker 7th O60, J. Kettlewell 12th O45, S. Field 13th O60, M. Pepworth 18th O50.

At Whitby Cinder Track parkrun on December 23, Neil Scruton finished up in 16th overall of 103 and was 1st Over-75.

On Christmas Day at the Whitby event, Matthew Rutt led a club trio after finishing 14th overall of 113.

Robb Powell was 2nd Over-50 and Harry Whitehouse was 2nd Over-70.

At Sewerby parkrun, Hester Butterworth led five female club members and was 21st overall of 194 and first Over-45.

Harry Whitehouse was next club finisher and third Over-70.

Other female results: P. Elliott 8th Over-45, M. Slater 1st Over-75, L. Bayes 6th Over-70, J. Hudson 1st Over-60.

At Cardiff parkrun on December 23, Pete Barnard was the 18th Over-55.

In the Christmas Day parkrun at Cardiff, Suzane Villiers was 16th Over-60.

