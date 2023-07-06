Double celebration for Scarborough AC press officer Mick Thompson as club take over North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun

Mick Thompson, front, celebrates his landmarks at the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun

There was a record total of 76 club members that took part in the latest event at Wykeham, and 22 helped organise the 5km run.

The event coincided with two club members’ landmark total of parkruns, Mike Padgham completed his 250th and club press officer Mick Thompson his 100th.

It was also a notable occasion for Mick who reached a total of reporting on 5,000 club events since taking over as press officer in April 2004, for the then Scarborough Evening News.

Mike Padgham and Mick Thompson celebrate their landmarks.

There was something of a carnival atmosphere at the event with many club members wearing ginger coloured wigs in memory of Padgham’s younger days when he had ginger hair!

Some excellent results were achieved and especially Annie O’Sullivan who set a new female course record with a PB 18.10 and finishing ahead of all but the first four men and fifth overall of 217.

Paul Lawton finished second, with a PB, to the experienced Dominic Hackney who completed his 185th Parkrun.

Even with the above average entry, 10 SAC members achieved age group wins.

Scarborough AC's Annie O'Sullivan set a new female course record at Wykeham.

In addition to O’Sullivan these were; M40 James Ward, M50 Dale Hepples, M50 Duncan Smart, JM11-14 Jacob Waite, VW55 Bridget Macedonski, VW45 Claire O’Neil, VW50 Lisa Bourne, VM70 Harry Whitehouse and VW65 Jill Grinstead,

Other male results: A. Gough 3rd Over-40, M. May 4th O55, M. Rutt 22nd, C. Bourne 3rd O50, C. Clayton 7th O55, M. Pepworth 9th O55, P. Northedge 2nd O75, M. Westlund 61st, A. Padgham 64th, R. Hyde 10th O50, D. Fox 2nd O70, A, Doody 14th O50, H. Forkin 2nd O75, T. Carrington 89th, A. Blackman 8th O40, M. Padgham 4th O65, P. Grahamslaw 7th O60, D. Lester 15th O50, M. Thompson 2nd O80, R.Gough 3rd O70, C. Waite 9th O40.

Other female results: N. Carr Walls 2nd, S. Noble 3rd with PB, F. Hethershaw 2nd O50 with PB, G. Wilkins 2nd O45. M. D’Eath 4th O50, R. Frank 7th O50, L. Hindhaugh 3rd O60, J. Webb 4th O60, A. Wardman 44th, B. May 8th O55, K. Smith 11th O45, J. Graves 10th O55, A. Metcalfe 6th O60, J. Miller 9th O50, C. Bilton 8th O45, S. Parsons 7th O60, L. Lester 11th O45, M. Slater 5th O70, L. Hinchliffe 10th O50, H.Casey 11th O60, A. Kitto 2nd O65, H. Butterworth 11th O50, C. Waite 3rd 10 Years, N. Doody 3rd O45.

