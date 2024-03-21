Double defeat for Whitby Hockey Club Ladies against Gateshead and Newcastle
On Saturday they faced Gateshead and on Sunday hosted Newcastle City.
Saturday was a tough game, Gateshead are currently second in the league and are a well-drilled, skilled ladies team.
Whitby did their best, creating chances to score but unfortunately their efforts did not result in any goals being scored as Gateshead won 5-0.
Coach Marcus Coates said the game was end-to-end and Whitby were unlucky not to score.
Unfortunately the game did see two injuries resulting in loss of players for Sunday’s re-arranged game at home against Newcastle City.
Whitby played a great game of hockey leaving everything they had on the pitch.
Isabella Anderson had a fantastic game in defence, clearing balls calmly and effectively up the left wing and Anya Legg also showed tremendous improvements as she held her own on the wing chasing down players and tackling hard.
Whitby were unlucky not to convert any short corners into goals, the team were shooting balls on target but these were saved by Newcastle’s keeper.
The game ended with another 5-0 defeat but the squad enjoyed the game and felt they gave everything they had.
Player of the match was awarded to Natasha Kent for her relentless running and also to Isabella Anderson and Anya Legg.
Whitby play their last game at home this coming Saturday where they played Darlington.