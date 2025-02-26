Double delight for Danby Hockey Club ladies at Hartlepool

Danby 1s won 2-0 at Hartlepool.

The games was fast paced throughout with some big hits and great tackling from both sides.

The game started with energy as Danby had first pushback and took the opportunity to play high and attack.

Issy Hogarth forced Pool to play wide as Danby continued to push forward and gave Sarah Thompson a great opportunity that was saved by the keeper.

Danby 2s won at Hartlepool 2s

Play then moved to the other end of the pitch where Hartlepool were awarded a penalty corner which was saved perfectly by Josie Bowes, making the score at half time 0-0.

The second half started with the same energy as the first, Pool tried to break but perfectly timed tackles from Grace Brown stopped them in her tracks. Danby pushed back and Nikki Graham sent a ball into the circle where Bronwyn Hodgson pushed it into the net.

The hosts pushed back, Rosie Hogarth played well cutting out fast balls sent by Pool. Despite this, the hosts managed to make it into the circle and were awarded a penalty corner. This was saved on the line by Christine Tarrant and the visitors pushed back up the pitch as Lily Harland managed to score a goal from a rebound shot to seal a 2-0 win.

Danby 2s earned a superb 2-1 win at Hartlepool 2s.

The visitors started the game on the front foot, Karen Sanderson leading the attacking line but Pool’s defence held fast, and in the 18th minute Pool scored from a loose ball swiftly on the counter.

A Danby formation change was made to overload the attack, a tactical masterclass from manager Katie Hodgson

Danby continued their dominant display in the second half with Ellie Maud and Chloe Walker running circles around the tiring home players.

On the hour mark, Danby’s determination paid off when player of the match Brooke Heldt made a driving run into the D crossing the ball into Laura Anderson-Cornforth who calmly placed the ball in the back of the net.

Not long after, Heldt weaved through four home players to link up again with Anderson-Cornforth for her second goal.