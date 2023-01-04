Phill Taylor leads the way along the seafront at the New Year's Day Bridlington Parkrun PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

On home turf, there was the traditional Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday morning, and an unofficial Parkrun on Sunday morning for those who had not overindulged with their celebrations as they welcomed in 2023, writes John Edwards.

That course started at East Riding Leisure and went along the seafront and clifftops to Sewerby and back.

Saturday’s traditional course saw three Road Runners in the top 10. Phill Taylor and Tom Mullin were fourth and fifth and both under 19 minutes again, but they were beaten by three visiting runners, Al Wilkins, Maximilian Kidd-Rossiter and Dominic Pauley, who all set PBs at Sewerby.

The runners race away from the start of the Sewerby Parkrun on New Year's Eve PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Nick Jordan was ninth, and Becky Miller second female, with Richard Kirkpatrick the only runner from the Bridlington club to set a PB, cutting seven minutes off his previous best.

Sunday’s field in Bridlington was mainly made up of Bridlington Road Runners, with all ages getting their 2023 mileage up and running in lovely sunshine.

Phill Taylor won, even though he was pushing a buggy, with James Briggs second and Nick Jordan third – all three getting back in under 20 minutes.

Saturday 31st December

4 Phill Taylor 18:37 5 Tom Mullen 18:49 9 Nick Jordan 20:30 15 Martin Hutchinson 21:20 16 Paul Good 21:22 21 Adam Dyas 21:57 25 Richard Kirkpatrick 22:23 (PB) 26 Steve Wilson 22:34 29 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:00 31 Micah Gibson (jnr) 23:38 33 Chris Price 23:58 35 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 24:15 39 Erin Gummerson (jnr) 24:45 41 Joshua Miller (jnr) 24:51 42 Keren Miller 24:53 45 Luke Duffill 25:00 47 Graham Lonsdale 25:08 52 Alan Feldberg 25:21 54 Evie Lakes (jnr) 25:50 56 Jason Pointez 25:53 57 Gillian Taylor 26:12 59 Jonathan Ogden 26:15 69 Chris Humphries 26:54 70 Trish Watson 26:58 74 Stuart Gent 27:39 81 Angela Bailey 28:28 86 Patricia Bielby 29:07 87 Paul Brown 29:08 90 Damian Probett 29:25 92 Oceane Price (jnr) 29:34 99 Simon Porter 30:05 104 Maelys Price (jnr) 30:29 112 Jane Welbourn 31:16 113 Dominique Webster 31:16 115 Kara Mainprize 31:17 116 Lynda Gent 31:18 117 Mim Ireland 31:19 124 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:41 129 Lucinda Gibson 32:07 139 Pete Royal 33:30 144 Jane Probett 34:57 148 Kirsten Porter 35:40 149 Janet Downes 35:42 150 Amanda Porter 35:43 163 Debbie Duffill 38:54 166 James Ellerker (jnr) 40:14 167 Simon Ellerker 40:15 173 Linda Hall 45:47

Albert Parkrun: 45 T J Choat (jnr) 22:44 PB 163 L M E Choat (jnr) 30:37 PB 164 Justin Choat 30:38 219 Emma Choat 38:12

Clumber Park Parkrun: 188 Di Raper 35:40

Lincoln Parkrun: 27 Joanna Dagnan 21:20 PB 79 Amy Fowler 25:20

North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun: 21 Dominic Bond 23:37 30 Dave Bond 25:43 41 Stephen Eblet 27:18 55 Susan Bond 28:32 124 Tina Calthorpe 44:03

Virtual Parkrun: James Briggs 22:07 Nicola Fowler 27:40 Tom Fynn 29:35

Sunday 1st January

Alternative Bridlington Parkrun: 1 Phill Taylor 19:27 2 James Briggs 19:48 3 Nick Jordan 19:53 5 Alan Feldberg 20:41 6 Paul Good 20:42 8 Adam Dyas 21:22 9 Steve Wilson 21:40 10 Josh Taylor 21:56 12 Simon Ellerker 21:59 14 Richard Kirkpatrick 22:24 15 Micah Gibson (jnr) 22:42 16 Graham Lonsdale 23:10 19 Mim Ireland 23:55 3rd F 20 Luke Duffill 24:23 22 Ben Edwards (jnr) 24:39 23 Stuart Gent 24:51 24 Ted Imeson (jnr) 25:14 25 Andrew Gibson 25:27 26 T J Choat (jnr) 25:39 27 Jason Pointez 25:43 28 Justin Choat 26:26 29 Christie Trower 26:28 30 Gillian Taylor 26:44 31 Emma Richardson 26:48 34 Dominique Webster 27:07 35 Nicola Fowler 28:18 39 Heidi Baker 29:52 41 Lucinda Gibson 30:43 42 Bob Eyre 31:18 43 Pete Royal 31:54 44 Dave Pring 32:20 45 Mary Yates 32:51 49 Elizabeth Ingle 35:05 50 L M E Choat (jnr) 36:35 51 Janet Downes 36:37 52 Debbie Duffill 37:54 54 Emma Choat 38:46 55 Linda Hall 42:41

Hull Parkrun: 69 Simon Porter 24:39 120 Patricia Bielby 27:10 136 Paul Brown 27:50 162 Amanda Porter 29:16 163 Kirsten Porter 29:17