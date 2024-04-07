Doubles delight for Tina Crockford in Bridlington Table Tennis League tournaments

The second week of the Bridlington Table Tennis League annual tournaments was dominated by the enigmatic Tina Crockford.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 7th Apr 2024, 08:00 BST
Tina Crockford and Jon Bell, the winners of the 2024 Division Two Doubles title. PHOTOS: TONY WIGLEYTina Crockford and Jon Bell, the winners of the 2024 Division Two Doubles title. PHOTOS: TONY WIGLEY
Tina Crockford and Jon Bell, the winners of the 2024 Division Two Doubles title. PHOTOS: TONY WIGLEY

Tina clinched the Wednesday Night Round-Robin Singles event by winning all nine matches, without dropping a single point, writes Tony Wigley.

Our Division Two annual Doubles tournament was held on Thursday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This event used the round/robin format and the top two pairs met in the final.

Most Popular
Kevin Raynor, left, and John Ockenden were runners-up in the Division Two Doubles final.Kevin Raynor, left, and John Ockenden were runners-up in the Division Two Doubles final.
Kevin Raynor, left, and John Ockenden were runners-up in the Division Two Doubles final.

Vicky Barton and Leon James made an excellent start and they were the favourites to lift the Division Two crown.

However they suffered two early defeats against John Ockenden and Kevin Raynor, 19-21, and Tina Crockford and Jon Bell, 14-21.

These two teams battled their way to face each other in the final tie. Tina and Jon Bell made a brilliant start and they won the first game 11-2, Tina's short-pimpled bat was wreaking havoc and Jon's steady top-spin attacking shots were finding their mark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Ockenden and Kevin Raynor changed their tactics during the second game and they squared the match 11-10.

Vicky Barton competing in the 2024 Division Two Doubles tournament.Vicky Barton competing in the 2024 Division Two Doubles tournament.
Vicky Barton competing in the 2024 Division Two Doubles tournament.

The third game was a fascinating clash of styles, John and Kevin adopted a more defensive approach, which was proving difficult to break down.

Tina's angled attacking shots and Jon Bell's powerful forehand serves eventually secured victory 11-9 in the third game.

Thanks to all the players who umpired the matches during the annual Doubles tournament.

Related topics:Division Two