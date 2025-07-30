There was Driffield and District League Cup success for Bridlington Alexandra against league leaders Driffield Town

The final of the Driffield and District League saw Bridlington Alexandra face league leaders Driffield Town A with the result to be decided by the aggregate score on the two rinks.

Table-topping Driffield Town A had the advantage of playing on their own green and were strong favourites, especially when the Bridlington triple of Buckle/Hutchinson/Mitchell found themselves 0-10 down after only six ends of the cup final, writes John Mitchell.

Undaunted, Bridlington slowly fought their way back into the game and trailed by only three shots after11 ends.

Three shots on the next end saw Driffield extend their lead and by end 15 they had moved further ahead to 15-8.

The Bridlington triple battled hard and took the final three ends to lose by only three shots at 12-15.

On the other rink D.McCall/Philpott/B.McCall were tied at 2-2 after the first three ends, but five shots on the next end gave Bridlington some breathing space and by end seven they led 10-4.

Three shots to Driffield on the next end gave them some hope but nine shots over the following four ends took the Bridlington triple well ahead at 19-7, a lead that Driffield could not recover from and Bridlington eventually won the game 25-13.

With an aggregate score of 37-28 Bridlington won the match and lifted the cup.

Bridlington have also reached the semi-final stage in the other two cups they have entered, the Vets League and the Independent League, in both of these they will once again meet Driffield Town A.