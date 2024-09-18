Dukes Park duo Andy Deighton and Kevin Gates earn Rosebowl Doubles win at Whitby

Kevin Gates and Andy Deighton of Dukes Park won the Rosebowl Doubles final at Whitby.

With the end of the Over-60s crown green bowling merits there was only one competition last weekend, the third of the Association competitions, the Rosebowl Doubles.

This does not have quite the same history as the two singles competitions, the Boyes and Hospital Cups both of which are over 100 years old, but entry is limited to members of local clubs, writes David Muir.

All three competitions circulate between the nine clubs in the Association on a rota.

Each club can enter two pairs and in addition the holders receive automatic entry meaning a total of 19 pairs can compete. Only 13 pairs entered the competition at Whitby which meant that all games could be played off scratch.

From left, Geoff Watson, Kevin Gates, Andy Deighton and Paul Morgan

This meant three pairs received a bye into the quarter-finals while 10 had to play in the first round, with two games being easy wins, one reasonably comfortable and the others being very close.

Dukes Park duo Andy Deighton & Kevin Gates recorded the first heavy defeat beating Borough’s Les Ramm & Ronnie Noble 21-4 while North Cliff’s Alan Landers & Ian Richardson beat home stars Steve Dover & Jo Leeman 21-6.

Westgate’s Debra & Paul Stallard had a far closer game against Robin Hoods Bay pair Peter Fewster & Andy Braid before going through 21-18.

Even closer was the game between Borough’s Shaughan Temple & Steve Price and defending champions Dave Newby & Brian Whitehouse (Dukes Park). It eventually finished with the Borough pair winning 21-20.

From left, Ed McCormack, Kevin Gates, Andy Deighton and Emmo Emmerson

The other Whitby pair, Paul Morgan & Geoff Watson, had a 21-14 win against Jennie & Tony Allen from Hunmanby.

The first quarter-final saw Hunmanby’s Phil Todd & Geoff Oldham have a comfortable 21-12 over Marion Dudman & Ross Daniel (Robin Hood’s Bay) while the second saw Deighton & Gates beat the other pair with a first round bye, Robert Child & Danny Cooper (N Cliff), 21-15. Landers and Richardson demolished the Stallards 21-0 while Morgan & Watson went through 21-8 against Temple & Price.

In the first semi Deighton & Gates had a very comfortable 21-9 win against Todd & Oldham but Deighton & Gates were taken to the wire by Landers & Richardson before winning 21-20.

The final was also a close affair. Deighton & Gates won the first end but Morgan & Watson scored 4 in the next 2 ends only for Deighton & Gates to draw level at the fourth end. The next 11 ends saw the lead go one way and then the other until after 16 ends it was 13-13.

Morgan & Watson then scored 3 singles before Deighton & Gates replied with 5 singles to lead 18-16. Morgan & Watson then scored a 2 to level it before Deighton & Gates scored a 1 and a 2 to win 21-18.

The trophies were presented by Association President Ed McCormack of North Cliff and Association Chair Emmo Emmerson of Whitby.

Next weekend there is a Drawn Pairs at Hunmanby, 9.30am start, anyone wanting to play must register beforehand as the draw will be made in advance.