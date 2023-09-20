The Rosebowl finalists line up.

As with the Boyes Cup and the Hospital Cup entry is limited to bowlers registered with local clubs who can enter up to two pairs each with the holders being given an extra place, writes David Muir.

In contrast to the singles cups which are both over 100 years old the Rosebowl is a relatively new trophy having been presented to the Association in 1974 by Eastfield when it was won by Len Storm and Harry Richardson from Whitby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year 17 pairs contested the Rosebowl meaning there was just one first round game, the first number drawn was that of the holders, mother and daughter pair Pam & Lisa Watson (Hunmanby).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dukes Park stars Dave Newby and Brian Whitehouse win Rosebowl

They played the home pairing of Mike Carter & Gary Thornton and eventually won a marathon game 21-20. In the next round Kathryn Brown & Marion Dudman (Robin Hoods Bay) lost to Dave Newby & Brian Whitehouse (Dukes Park), Barrie & Caroline Watson (Borough) beat Larry Dixon & Dave Dexter (Westgate) 21-5, Alan Lee & Dave Moment (North Cliff) beat Debra & Paul Stallard (Westgate) 21-14, Alan Landers & Ian Richardson (North Cliff) beat Phil Todd & Geoff Oldham (Hunmanby) 21-5, Tim Purcell & Ray Leeman (Whitby) beat Mick Dawson & Kevin Garside (Eastfield) 21-19, Sue Emmerson & Kenny Wale (Whitby) beat Lynn Gates & Sue Wilkinson (Borough) 21-10, Katie & Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) beat Andy & Kate Braid (RHB) 21-8 and Pam & Lisa Watson beat clubmates Harry Old & Jack Richardson 21-13.

In the quarter-finals Newby & Whitehouse had an epic struggle with Barri & Caroline Watson eventually edging over the line by 21-20 having come back from being down 5-14 and then 14-20.

Landers & Richardson had no such problems against their North Cliff clubmates Lee & Moment winning 21-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other two quarters were tight affairs with Purcell & Leeman edging their Whitby clubmates Emmerson & Wale out b21-19 and the Hunmanby Watsons beating the Gates combination 21-20.

Newby & Whitehouse had a close semi-final against Landers & Richardson winning 21-18 while the Watsons beat Purcell & Leeman 21-12.

Sadly for the Hunmanby pair the final was a very one-sided affair as Newby and Whitehouse used their long game to their advantage.

Having won the jack they, wholly legitimately, set lengths that suited them better than their opponents and when Pam and Lisa did manage to regain the jack they were able to win the next end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitehouse last won the Rosebowl in 2003, 20 years ago while playing for Borough partnered by his brother-in-law C J Burton.