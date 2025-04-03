Dukes Park's ​Andy Deighton edges past Whitby’s Paul Morgan in Bridlington Bay final

Andy Deighton wins at Brid Bay.

​At last the weather seems to be turning favourable for bowls as Sunday at Bridlington Bay was sunny for most of the day.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exposed location of the green and the fact that it was breezy meant it was not particularly warm though.

There were 58 entries but, unfortunately, 3 had to withdraw at the last minute due to illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The merit, which was sponsored by Ernest Brigham, Funeral Directors, was played with 3 on the card throughout.

The prizes were presented by representatives of sponsors Ernest Brigham to winner Andy Deighton, left, and runner-up Paul Morgan at Brid Bay.

The first round saw father and son Stuart Thompson and Stuart Thompson Junior, both from Pontefract, fight out a 21-19 game with the son coming out on top.

Another very tough game saw Geoff Watson (Whitby) beating Alan Landers (North Cliff) 21-16. Lisa Watson (Hunmanby) had an excellent 21-10 win against last year’s winner of this merit, Malcolm Gilbert (Huddersfield) while in an all-Dukes Park game Geoff Price crushed Kevin Gates 21-8. This was also the margin when their clubmate Denise Dobson eliminated Emmo Emmerson (Whitby).

In the second round Robert Child won 21-11 against fellow North Cliff bowler Adam Chilvers while Geoff Watson had an easy 21-7 win against Denise Dobson. Lisa Watson beat another of the Gilbert family of Huddersfield, this time Eddie, 21-8 to set up a game against her clubmate Jack Richardson who had a 21-5 win against Sue Purcell (Whitby).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By another coincidence Paul Morgan, who had beaten Rita Bland (Borough) 21-7 in the first round, played her husband Tony (also Borough) and went through 21-11 while Kenny Wale (Whitby) beat another Gilbert, Russ also 21-11. Linda Armstrong (Castleford) had an excellent 21-20 win against Stuart Thompson Junior while Billy Holdsworth (Hunmanby) went through 21-16 against Dukes Park’s Dave Clarke.

Price won 21-5 against Ed McCormack (North Cliff to set up a game against Ian Hadden (Whitby) who had a good 21-17 win against Geoff Oldham (Hunmanby).

Chris Dobson (Dukes Park) won 21-17 against Dave Lowe (Crossgates, Leeds) while Tom Gilbert eliminated Scott Wardman (North Cliff) 21-16.

Harry Old (Hunmanby) had a 21-16 win over Eddie Haigh (Huddersfield) to set up a game with Dave Moment who had an excellent 21-18 win over Cliff clubmate Ian Richardson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Hensby (Brid Bay) had a bye due to one of the late withdrawals and the third round line-up was completed when Andy Deighton (Dukes Park) crushed Callum Malone (North Cliff) 21-7.

In the third round Child beat Geoff Watson 21-17 while Lisa Watson’s good run came to an end when Jack Richardson went through 21-7.

Morgan cruised through 21-12 against his clubmate Wale while Holdsworth ended Armstrong’s hopes by 21-14.

Price beat Hadden 21-13 to set up an all-Dukes Park game against Chris Dobson who ended the Gilbert’s interest beating Tom 21-13. Old scraped through 21-20 against Moment while Deighton won 21-15 against Hensby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the quarter-finals Child won 21-11 against Jack Richardson while Morgan beat Holdsworth 21-13.

Chris Dobson won the all-Dukes Park tussle against Price 21-19 while Deighton joined him in the second semi-final with a 21-11 win over Old.

Morgan had a comfortable 21-13 win against Child while Dobson pushed his clubmate close before going down 21-17 to Deighton.

As might be expected with two strong bowlers the final was a close affair with both players having the chance to win.

Eventually Deighton claimed the win by 21-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prizes were presented by representatives of the sponsors, Ernest Brigham.

This Sunday there will be a Drawn Pairs at.

Entries for all merits during the summer must be made in advance with the appropriate Competition Secretary for the host club.