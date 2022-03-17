Duncan Smart leads the way for Scarborough AC at North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun

The start of the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun Photo by Richard Ponter

The first finisher for the club was Duncan Smart who was fifth overall of 134 and second Over-50.

Sarah Noble who was third female overall of 60.

Jayne Graves joined the list of Age Group Course Record Holders when finishing 11th female and first Over-55.

Other results, Male: T. Carrington 13th, T. Gavin 20th, A. Marr 3rd Over-45, P. Barnard 9th Over-55, R. Hyde 7th Over-50 and a PB, M. England 4th 11-14, R. Gough 4th Over-70, Ian Lamb 5th Over-40.

Female: R. Frank 2nd Over-50, S. Rhys 4th Over-40, S. Marr 6th Over-50 and a PB, A. Metcalfe 5th Over-60, H. Shackley 6th Over-30.

Six club members took part in the latest Sewerby parkrun.

Elsa Lees was first for the club after finishing 17th female overall of 84 and first 11-14.

Runners in action at North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun

Alan Keenan, the sole male for the club, was first Over-75.

Other female results: G.Barnard 3rd Over-55, L. Hinchliffe 4th Over-50, Evie Lees 1st 15-17, P.Keenan 2nd Over-70.

Three club members took part with Robert Preston achieving first place for a recent third time after heading 107.

Victoria O’Neil was second Over-40 and Glen Shelton third Over-60.

At the Canicross events at Dalby Forest, Scarborough AC's Victoria Lockey and her Border Collie Cross dog called Dasher, left, finished 12th fastest in 26.10, and Jenna Wheatman, who was 13th fastest with her English Springer Spaniel called Castor in 26.18.

Five SAC members competed in the Run York See York Races at Elvington Airfield, in fine but windy weather.

In the comparatively less run five-mile road race distance, four of the quintet achieved Personal Best (PB) times after making an event and distance debut.

Club chairman David Field led a quartet in eighth overall and 36.16.

Nicola Doody followed in 39.53 and sixth female.

Andrew Doody was next in 46.04 and 36th overall.

Adie Atkinson took advantage of a late race entry to check out the course and was officially timed as 65.33.

In the 10-mile race, Jennie Kettlewell finish 22nd female in 98.22

Twelve club members competed in the more popular Thirsk 10-mile race at which Dale Hepples was first for the club in 66.33.

Claire O’Neil led the club females with a PB time of 78.46.

Other male times: D. Field 77.37, C. Wade 90.52, A. Doody 96.33 PB.

Other female times: J. Trown 83.09 PB, C.Shardlow 83.27 PB, N. Doody 84.51 PB, D. Trown 91.22,J. Kettlewell 95.41 PB, S. Marshall 97.12 PB, H, Casey 97.57 PB.

Two club members with their dogs took part in the return of Canicross events at Dalby Forest.

