​East Coast Tigers cheerleaders hit sparkling form at Doncaster ICE competition

The Mini Novice were awarded the highest rating of Superior for their routine at Doncaster.

The ​East Coast Tigers Cheerleaders Novice and Prep teams attended Incredibly Cool Events Regional competition in Doncaster earlier this month.

It was the second competition of the season for these Tigers teams and a lot of hard work had gone into upgrading their routines since March, and, for one of the East Coast cheerleaders teams, levelling up into a harder division for the first time.

Tigers Head Coach Jess Mortimer said: “Our Mini Novice, Youth Prep and Senior Prep teams all did a fantastic job in Doncaster at ICE (Incredibly Cool Events) Summer Meltdown.

"Mini Novice were awarded the highest rating of Superior for their routine, Youth Prep achieved third place and Senior Prep achieved first place.

The East Coast Tigers Senior Prep team achieved first place.

"It was our Youth Prep teams first time competing in the Prep division, after we decided to level up from Novice after the first competition.

"We really wanted to give them the challenge of a harder division as they were ready for it.

"They were competing against teams who had been prep level all season so we were extremely proud to bring home third place this time.

“Our Mini Novice team have now achieved the highest rating at both of their competitions so we are hoping for a hat trick at Nationals in June!

The Tigers Youth Prep achieved third place at the ICE event.

"Some of these athletes will then be ready to level up next season into Youth prep after working hard to perfect their basic stunt and tumble skills all season.

“Senior Prep are currently undefeated and put out their best performance of the season so far.

"After one of the athletes got injured in the warm-up room, one of our Junior coaches stepped in to learn the routine outside on the grass and went on to compete with the team with only an hour of practice.

"We couldn’t have been more proud of how the team pulled together when they needed to.

"Their score was incredible and we couldn’t have asked for any more from them.”

East Coast Tigers are taking their Elite teams to BCA Nationals in Telford this weekend and are hoping for another great weekend of results.

“It’s going to be a really tough weekend as the standards are extremely high at BCA but our teams will hopefully perform clean routines and be in with a chance of top 3 placings.”

East Coast Tigers are holding their competition tryouts for the 2024/25 season in July this year.

Information has been released to their social media pages for anyone interested in putting themselves forward for a competitive team.