The East Coast Tigers Senior 1 Team - Obsession earned first place.

The event was held at the English Institute for Sport in Sheffield.

The East Coast Tigers teams all achieved top three positions in their divisions including Youth Level 1 - second place, Junior Prep Level 1 - second place, Junior Level 2 - third place, Senior Level 1 - first place and Senior Level 2 - first place and Grand Champions.

Jess Mortimer, who is the Head Coach of the East Cast Tigers, said: “We haven’t attended this event for a few years, and it was great to be back!

The East Coast Tigers Youth Team Level 1 - Fury - earned second place.

"The teams that we were competing against were of a very high standard, so we were very pleased with the results and the scores we received.

“All of our teams achieved scores above 90%. We are over the moon that our Senior teams both brought home first place again, in two very tough divisions!.

“Our Senior Level 2 team also received the highest score of the afternoon, securing them the Grand Champion title once again.”

The Tigers’ next event is at the end of May where their three Stunt teams, Senior level 3 Karma, Junior Level 1 Charmed and Youth Level 1 Enchanted, will be competing at the ICE Summer Meltdown Competition in Doncaster.

The Tigers Senior 2 Team - Passion - finished first and were Grand Champions

Also, at this event the youngest competitive cheerleading team, Mini Level 0 Dream, aged five to nine years, will be competing.

In June four of Tigers’ competitive teams will be competing at the ICE Championships in Stoke on Trent., Senior Level 2 Passion, Senior Level 1 Obsession, Junior Level 1 Crush and Youth Level 1 Fury.

The Tigers’ last competition for Season 7 will see their Junior Prep Level 1 team - Pride compete at the ICC British Open Nationals Competition in Nottingham in July.

East Coast Tigers Cheerleading are Scarborough’s only competitive cheerleading programme founded in 2007.

Their gym is North Yorkshire's only dedicated cheerleading facility, which they opened in May 2019, it holds nine panel sprung cheerleading floor, air tracks, tumble aids an athlete area, office and toilets.

The Tigers are based at Duraweld, Salter Road, Eastfield, Scarborough.

Currently they have 171 athletes within their programme in both our competitive and recreation teams aged from four years upwards there is no upper age limit.

East Coast Tigers offers non-competitive cheerleading alongside their competitive teams for children aged from four years up to adults of different abilities.