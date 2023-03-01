The Grand Champions East Coast Tigers Senior Level 2 team

They took five of their competitive teams to this event, Youth Level 1, Junior Prep Level 1, Junior Level 2, Senior Level 1 and Senior Level 2, writes Gill Hall.

The results were first place for Youth Level 1, first place for Junior Prep Level 1, second place for Junior Level 2, second place for Senior 1 and first place for Senior Level 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Senior Level 2 also achieved the Grand Champion Title for the fourth year in row.

The East Coast Tigers youth team Fury

The Senior Level 2 team achieved a high score of 97.14 so they were awarded The Grand Champion title.

To be awarded the Grand Champion title the Senior Level 2 team, Passion, achieved the highest score out of all the teams that competed that morning. They also received the highest score of the whole competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a massive achievement and although it is their fourth year of receiving this trophy it is never expected and to be awarded it again is incredible.

Lead Coaches Jess Mortimer, Liv Hall, Chelsea Baxter and Tasha Pearce along with junior coaches Soph Lever, Gracie Goodall and Lucy Fowler, have all worked really hard with their teams in the gym since September to put these routines together and make sure that the athletes were fully prepared for this competition, and their hard work has most definitely paid off.

The winner East Coast Tigers junior prep team

Mortimer said:“ We are extremely lucky to have such a dedicated volunteer coaches who give up their free time to coach our teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also very lucky to have hard working dedicated athletes who come along every week and work hard towards attending these competitions. “

After that very successful weekend all teams are back in the gym to work on upgrades to their routines ready for our next competition at the end of March.

Tigers will also be taking our mini competitive team along to this competition and our three competitive Stunt groups.

The East Coast Tigers Senior 1 Obsession

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless of the results that we receive all of our athletes fully enjoy themselves and that is all that really matters.

​