East Coast Tigers cheerleaders roar to Allstar World Championship win in Florida

The East Coast Tigers Senior team won the world title at the championships in Florida.

The Tigers have just returned from an International competition in Orlando, Florida where their Junior Level 1 and Senior Level 1 teams competed at The Allstar World Championships, with the latter scooping the world title.

Both teams were awarded the special bids last year and travelled to Florida earlier this month after a lot of hard work both in the gym training and out of the gym fundraising to make the trip possible.

The Junior team, made up of athletes aged 10-13 was led by coaches Liv Hall and Sophie Lever and the Senior team made up of athletes aged 12-18 was led by coaches Chelsea Baxter and Gracie Goodall.

Whilst over in Florida the teams attended training sessions ahead of the competition at Top Gun Allstars gym, whilst also visiting Universal Studios, the beach and spending lots of times by the pool.

Tigers Head Coach Jess Mortimer said: “We were so grateful for the opportunity to take our teams over to Florida to compete at such a prestigious event.

"The athletes and their coaches have all worked so hard to prepare their routines and fundraise enough to make the dream a reality. I am so proud of each and every one of them for how they represented East Coast Tigers on the Worlds stage.

“Unfortunately our Junior team didn’t make it to finals but all 10 athletes gave it their all and put out such an amazing routine on Day 1. We were so proud of them for that.

"Our Senior team did make it to finals, which was an amazing achievement in itself, and after another beautiful performance on Day Two, they then went on to be crowned world champions in the Senior Level 1 XS division, which was an out of this world feeling!

"It is our programme’s biggest achievement to date and we are beyond proud of the 14 athletes and their coaches that achieved such an incredible result.