East Coast Tigers cheerleaders secure superb clean sweep of victories at Nottingham event

East Coast Tigers' Senior 1 Obsession who won 1st place, Grand Champions and a World bid to Florida in 2025.

​The competition ‘Cheer City Spring Open’ was held at the Nottingham Wildcats Arena and over 150 teams were in attendance.

Jess Mortimer, Head Coach of the East Coast Tigers, said: “We took our Elite teams to this competition, who competed in the Junior 1, Junior 2, Senior 1 and Senior 2 divisions.

“It is always nerve wracking attending our first event as it is the first time the judges get to see our new routines, so until we have their feedback we are unsure of whether our routines are up to scratch!

The East Coast Tigers Senior 2 Passion team won first place and Grand champions at the Nottingham event.

“We had a very successful day, with all of our teams taking first place in their divisions. Junior 2, Senior 1 and Senior 2 were also crowned Grand Champions.

"This means they had the highest scores across a number of different divisions and our Junior 2 and Senior 1 teams were also awarded with the ultimate Allstar Worlds Bids for Florida in 2025!

"It is safe to say we didn’t expect to do so well at our first event of the season and we are so proud of our athletes and coaches for their hard work in preparation for this competition.”

East Coast Tigers’ next competition is in Sheffield and this time their whole programme will be in attendance.

Mortimer added: “This season we have seven competition teams aged from six years up to 24 years of age.

“It will be our Novice and Prep teams first event of the season and for some of the athletes their first ever time competing.

“We are excited to see our teams take the floor again and hope to maintain our good results as the season progresses!”