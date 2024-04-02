East Coast Tigers cheerleaders snap up another clean sweep at Future Cheer event

The Senior Prep Level 1 Team Pride won first place and Grand Champions.

Jess Mortimer, Head Coach, said: “The competition we attended was Future Cheer Circus Spectacular on the Saturday and Future Cheer Essential North on the Sunday.”

East Coast Tigers achieved another clean sweep at their second competition of the season, which took place at the beginning of March.

With their whole programme in attendance the Tigers had seven teams compete throughout the weekend and all seven came home to the Yorkshire Coast with the highest scores in their divisions.

The Tigers' Senior Team Level 2 Passion.

Mortimer added: “Some of our teams were competing for the first time as we didn’t take them with us to Cheer City in February.

"Our Prep and Novice teams, which are made up of less experienced athletes did incredibly well.

"Both of our Novice teams achieved the highest ranking of ‘Superior’ and our Prep team were awarded division champions and also Grand Champions of the whole afternoon.

“Our Elite teams kept up the high standards throughout the weekend and all achieved first place with our Senior 1 team also taking home Grand Champions of all the senior divisions that day.

The East Coast Tigers' Senior Prep Level 1 Pride in action.

"We are so proud of all of our athletes and coaches for their continuous hard work and we hope to keep up the good results throughout the rest of the season.

“Next stop in April is the Allstar World Championships in Florida for our Junior 1 team Fury and Senior 1 team Obsession who both received special bids to attend this prestigious event.

"They have been training at a really high standard and we are really hopeful that they will get through Day 1 and make it to finals, where they compete again to be in with a chance of winning a gold, silver or bronze medal and potentially being crowned World Champions.

"The standard will be extremely high and we are just so grateful to have been given the opportunity to attend.”

The Youth Novice Level 1 Reign squad line up at the Future Cheer event.