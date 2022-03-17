East Coast Tigers Cheerleading teams continue flying start to season with Sheffield success
East Coast Tigers Cheerleading have been on top form at an event in Sheffield.
Coaches Josanne Heath and Jess Mortimer said: “Last weekend we attended our third competition of the season, Future Cheer Circus Spectacular in Sheffield, with our Youth, Junior and Senior teams.
“Once again our teams all did us so proud and we came home with some amazing results.
“Every team put out an incredible performance over the weekend and because of their hard work we achieved three first places and a second place, with our Senior 1 team also being awarded with a Grand Champion title due to being one of the highest scoring teams of the day.
“We are back in the gym again now and working hard for our next competition, which is BCA Summer Spotlight in Newcastle at the end of May.
“This break from competing gives all of our teams the time to upgrade their routines and make the changes needed to keep scoring well throughout the season.
“We are so incredibly proud of our entire programme and everything they have achieved so far this season. We can’t wait to see what else our athletes and their coaches can achieve at our next two competitions.”