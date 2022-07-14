East Coast Tigers Cheerleading teams end season on a high with Nationals success

The East Coast Tigers Senior level 1 team earned a first place at the Loughbrough event

The teams all came away with incredible results from the competition.

The Mini team earned a second place and the Youth team a third place.

The Tigers Junior team wrapped up a first place and were crowned National Grand Champions (highest score of the morning), and the Senior 1 team also scooped a first place.

The Tigers Youth Level 1 (aged 7-9) team earned third place at Loughborough

The Senior 3 team earned first place as well as being named as the National Grand Champions (highest score of the afternoon) and a bid to compete in Florida at the World Championships next May.

Coach Jess Mortimer said: “We honestly could not have asked for a better weekend.

“All of our teams performed their hearts out and gave it their absolute best.

“We had some amazing comments on our score sheets and to come away with three national titles and two Grand Champion titles, a bid to the world championships.

“And for all of our teams to place in the top three is such a proud moment for our coaching team.

“We have had an amazing first season back after the pandemic and we are just so grateful to all of our athletes for their hard work and dedication.

“Our coaching team are second to none and ECT would not be where it is today without them. Bring on Season 7, we can’t wait!

“We have our tryouts coming up in August for Season 7 and we would love to see lots of new athletes walk through our doors and be part of our cheer family.”